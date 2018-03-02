  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

7 sports documentaries on Netflix that will help with the cabin fever

From Zidane to Ali, settle in with some old friends.

By Adrian Russell Friday 2 Mar 2018, 2:59 PM
12 hours ago 8,994 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3881886

1. I Am Ali

Source: Universal Pictures UK/YouTube

Is there any sportstar who’s been as well documented as Muhammad Ali?

This lovingly-constructed portrait of the former heavyweight champ using his own audio journals and interviews is excellent and adds another welcome layer to our understanding of The Greatest.

2. Les Bleus: another history of France

Source: KickingAndScreening/YouTube

‘Sport is politics’  Lillian Thuram says. And this film shows why.

Les Bleus charts the rise of an incredible football team that won the World Cup and European Championships back-to-back before, predictably, imploding and how their identity was wrapped up in that of modern France.

3. Last Chance U

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Friday Night Lights meets Educating Essex, welcome to the world of East Mississippi Community College where players get another shot at success but have to prove themselves in the classroom too.

4. First Team Juventus

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Told in four one-hour episodes, this is the behind-the-scenes story of last season at the Old Lady.

A Hard Knocks-type effort it’s perhaps little more than a glossy ad or in-house corporate film at times but with charismatic characters like Buffon, Chiellini and even Del Piero drawing back the curtain on Italy’s most successful club, it’s worth a watch.

5. Stop At Nothing

Source: ABC Commercial/YouTube

Another take on one of the most sophisticated sporting frauds of our times. Kimmage and Walsh add their voices to the tale as Armstrong’s rise and fall is pieced together.

6. Icarus

Source: Netflix/YouTube

The impact of this Oscar-nominated film is still being felt throughout world sport.  Director Bryan Fogel — an amateur cyclist — takes on a drug programme as an experiment, before becoming embroiled in a vast doping scandal with a Russia’s most wanted whistle-blower.

7. Building Jerusalem

Source: BritFlicks.Com/YouTube

If you can bear it, a cast of characters including Martin Johnson, Clive Woodward and Jonny Wilkinson piece together England’s 2003 World Cup win.

What are your recommendations? 

Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
FOOTBALL
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'It's his last season at Man Utd': Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic departure
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie