Thursday 1 March, 2018
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and special guest Bernard Jackman will be previewing the next round of the Six Nations.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 12:16 PM
2 hours ago 4,263 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3879003

SixNationsTrophy-1 Source: Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh/The42

FROM JOHNNY SEXTON’S sensational drop goal to the epic win against Wales, it has been a Six Nations to savour so far – and, hopefully, the best is yet to come.

But Scotland come to town on Saturday 10 March and after slaying England’s Grand Slam dreams in Round 3, they’ll have their sights set on repeating the trick against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium.

The stage is set for another unmissable weekend of rugby, and what better way to kick it off than with The42 Six Nations Show Live next Wednesday night, 7 March.

We’ll be back in the East Side Tavern on Dublin’s Leeson Street where we’ll be joined by Connacht, Leinster and Ireland legend – and current Dragons coach – Bernard Jackman to break down the Xs and Os, look back on Ireland’s win over Wales, and pinpoint where the Scotland game can be won and lost.

Doors open at 7pm.

If you and your friends want to be a part of the conversation, put your questions and thoughts to our panel, and enjoy a drink, join us for a great night out. Tickets are priced at €10 and available to buy online here.

Capacity for the Volkswagen-supported event is limited so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Please note the show will be filmed and broadcast.

Buy tickets for The42 Rugby Show Live in East Side Tavern, Wednesday 7 March, at 7pm:

Buy now

The42 Team

