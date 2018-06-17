This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 17 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

As Robbie Williams once said, it’s your life thru a lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,955 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4075981

1. A lone Egyptian fan sits and thinks following their 1-0 defeat against Uruguay

Russia Soccer WCup Egypt Uruguay Source: Vadim Ghirda

2. Diarmaid Byrnes congratulates Podge Collins after Clare booked their place in the Munster SHC final at Limerick’s expense

Podge Collins with Diarmaid Byrnes after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Peter Uihlein leads the search for his ball during the opening round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills

US Open Golf Source: Seth Wenig

4. A heartbroken Denise O’Sullivan dries her eyes as Ireland fail to qualify for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup

dos

5. Damien Comer and Kevin Walsh celebrate after Galway’s victory in the Connacht SFC final

Damien Comer celebrates with manager Kevin Walsh the changing room Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Cristiano Ronaldo does the most Cristiano Ronaldo of things to earn Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain

Russia Soccer WCup Portugal Spain Source: Frank Augstein

7. Competitors get ready for the Hook or By Crook triathlon

Competitors before the start of the event Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

8. President Michael D Higgins opens the Special Olympics Ireland Games

Michael D. Higgins speaks on stage to the athletes Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

9. Manuel Neuer walks past Mexico players as they celebrate their 1-0 win over Germany

Russia Soccer WCup Germany Mexico Source: Eduardo Verdugo

10. Tadhg Furlong’s try helps Ireland to their vital second Test win against Australia

Tadhg Furlong scores his sides second try

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

How Southgate erased lingering effects of the Golden Generation and more of the week’s best sportswriting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'In my eyes, I was doing enough to warrant a night-out on a Saturday with my mates'
'In my eyes, I was doing enough to warrant a night-out on a Saturday with my mates'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
WORLD CUP 2018
'He can't come back to Argentina' - Maradona blasts boss Sampaoli after Iceland draw
'He can't come back to Argentina' - Maradona blasts boss Sampaoli after Iceland draw
A Coutinho cracker, a push, and a penalty shout: Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland
Patrice Evra criticised for 'patronising' reaction to Eni Aluko's analysis on ITV
REPORT
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie