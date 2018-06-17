It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. A lone Egyptian fan sits and thinks following their 1-0 defeat against Uruguay
2. Diarmaid Byrnes congratulates Podge Collins after Clare booked their place in the Munster SHC final at Limerick’s expense
3. Peter Uihlein leads the search for his ball during the opening round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills
4. A heartbroken Denise O’Sullivan dries her eyes as Ireland fail to qualify for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup
5. Damien Comer and Kevin Walsh celebrate after Galway’s victory in the Connacht SFC final
6. Cristiano Ronaldo does the most Cristiano Ronaldo of things to earn Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain
7. Competitors get ready for the Hook or By Crook triathlon
8. President Michael D Higgins opens the Special Olympics Ireland Games
9. Manuel Neuer walks past Mexico players as they celebrate their 1-0 win over Germany
10. Tadhg Furlong’s try helps Ireland to their vital second Test win against Australia
