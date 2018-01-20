EVERTON MANAGER SAM Allardyce expressed his sympathy for James McCarthy after the Ireland midfielder suffered a double leg break in their 1-1 draw with West Brom at Goodison Park today.

McCarthy suffered the horrific injury 10 minutes after the interval as he was attempting to block Salomon Rondon’s shot inside the penalty area, with the West Brom forward kicking his planted standing leg at full force.

The 27-year-old, whose career has been hampered significantly by hamstring, knee and groin injuries in recent seasons, was attended to by medical staff for more than seven minutes, while a clearly distraught Rondon had to be comforted by his team-mates.

Speaking after the game, Allardyce said: “James has fractured his tibia and fibula. He’s paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It’s a big blow for him and us.

“It’s a loss to us from now until the end of the season. It happens in the game of football but not often that severe. It was our own fault and our own stupid play in that area. James recovered brilliantly to stop a goal but suffered because of it.”