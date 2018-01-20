Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign

JOSE MOURINHO BELIEVES Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will sign for Manchester United he said on Saturday.

Sanchez is set to move to United in a blockbuster deal that will reportedly make him the Premier League’s highest paid player.

United will reportedly pay £35 million (€39.6 million) for Sanchez, a £20 million transfer fee to Arsenal and £15 million to the player’s agent Fernando Felicevich.

United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is said to have agreed to join Arsenal as part of the deal.

Mourinho speaking after United had won 1-0 at Burnley said he expected the 29-year-old two-time Copa America winner to complete the move.

“If you ask me if I think he is coming, I think so, but I have no confirmation,” the Portuguese told the BBC.

Sanchez will earn £350,000 a week plus an extra £100,000 a week for image rights over the course of a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He will also receive £7.5 million a year for four years as a signing-on fee.

