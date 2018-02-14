Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash

AMERICAN GOLFER BILL Haas was released from hospital this morning after the Ferrari he was travelling in crashed, killing its 71-year-old driver.

The crash occurred in the Pacific Palisades area of LA at 18.30 local time yesterday. The Ferrari reportedly lost control, clipped a vehicle belonging to actor Luke Wilson, and hit a BMW before colliding with a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while Haas and a 50-year-old woman were taken to hospital.

“Bill was very fortunate,” Haas’ father, Jay, told the Golf Channel, adding that he suffered no more than pain and swelling.

An @KTLA report saying Bill Haas was a passenger in this car accident that killed the driver. Actor Luke Wilson also may have been in an SUV that was involved as well. pic.twitter.com/zEBNKsuHzk — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 14, 2018 Source: Geoff Shackelford /Twitter

In a statement released by Haas’ management this morning, the driver was described as ”a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open.”

The statement added: “his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.“

Haas was due to compete in this weekend’s Genesis Open at the nearby Riviera Country Club, but has now withdrawn from the tournament to recover at his home in Greenville, South Carolina.