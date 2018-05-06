66-1 outsider becomes biggest-priced winner in history of 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

A 66-1 OUTSIDER caused a massive upset by storming to victory in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this afternoon.

Richard Hannon’s Billesdon Brook claimed a shock win and became the biggest-priced winner in the history of the race, going all the way back to 1814.

With jockey Sean Levey on board, this was no fluke either, as the filly powered through the field to win by one and three quarter lengths.

Laurens had looked destined for victory down the home straight but was left behind by Billesdon Brook, with Happily — the 11-4 pre-race favourite — coming home in third.

“It’s a massive shock, to be honest,” Levey admitted afterwards.

“When she ran in the Nell Gwyn she was a little bit gassy, but that was her first run and I thought she ran well to finish fourth.

“She had a lot to find with a lot of them but she was settled throughout and then found a turn of foot. I kicked on fully two furlongs out, which I thought might be a bit early, but I didn’t want to disappoint her.

“I’ve had plenty of winners and opportunities but I’ve always needed that Group One, so I’m delighted.”

Owner Hannon added: “This is great. I knew she’d win!

“My Guineas winners aren’t terribly popular with the punters as they tend to be big prices.

“All of our Guineas winners have needed their first run – they tend to get beat in their trials. I’m just delighted for everybody at the yard and delighted for Sean.”

