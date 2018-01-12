  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
King calls for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed over same-sex uproar

‘It’s really important, if you’re going to have your name on anything, that you’re hospitable, inclusive, you’re opening arms to everyone that comes to a public facility.’

By AFP Friday 12 Jan 2018, 10:32 AM
10 hours ago 5,021 Views 7 Comments
TENNIS LEGEND BILLIE Jean King has called for Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena to be renamed as controversy rages over the Australian tennis great’s divisive views on sexuality.

Tennis - Wimbledon Championships - Ladies' Singles - Final - Margaret Court v Billie Jean King King, left, and Court walk out for their 1970 Wimbledon final. Source: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

King has been named by Tennis Australia as the Australian Open “woman of the year” on the 50th anniversary of her first title Down Under and she used the opportunity Friday to voice her disgust of Court’s views on sexual and gender equality.

Court, now a church pastor, drew fire last year for saying she would avoid Qantas airlines for its support of same-sex marriage, which became law in her homeland in December following a referendum.

She later claimed tennis was “full of lesbians” and that transgender children were the result of a Nazi-style “plot” to brainwash the minds of young people.

Her views drew stinging criticism from a host of players including gay former star Martina Navratilova, who called Court a “homophobe” and lashed out at the “sick and dangerous” comments.

2018 Australian Open Package Court in 2016. Source: Steve Paston

King, who is also gay, said she originally lobbied for Court to be honoured by tournament organisers when they rename the stadium in 2003. But she said she could no could longer support the flagship court bearing her old foe’s name because of her views on sexuality.

“I was a proponent of hers, trying to get her to the best possible court,” King told reporters Friday.

“She won 64 grand slams. She won more than everybody else. When Rod Laver got given the arena, I said ‘what are you going to do for Margaret?’

But I think it’s really important, if you’re going to have your name on anything, that you’re hospitable, inclusive, you’re opening arms to everyone that comes to a public facility.”

King said Court’s attacks on sexually diverse people were the last straw.

“I was fine until lately she said so many derogatory things about my community. I’m a gay woman; about the LGBTIQ community,” she said.

“That really went deep in my heart and soul.

“I don’t think she should have her name (on it) any more.”

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN BILLIE JEAN KING King at a press conference in Melbourne today. Source: AAP/PA Images

King said she would refuse to play on the arena if she was appearing at next week’s tournament, but she wouldn’t counsel others to do so.

Instead, she encouraged players to think about the issue and “look inside their heart” before making a decision.

The furore of Court’s views led to suggestions that some players would boycott the Margaret Court Arena at Monday’s opening Grand Slam unless the flagship stadium at Melbourne Park was renamed.

Court has announced she will not attend this month’s tournament, although she denied she was avoiding the tournament because of controversy. Instead she will indulge in her favourite maritime hobby.

“I don’t run from things, I face them,” she told Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper. “I decided not to come across this year and do more crabbing.”

- (C) AFP 2018

