Friday 12 January, 2018
LeBron James calls out own team as Raptors thrash Cavs

The Cavs talisman was not happy after Cleveland were dealt another heavy defeat in the NBA on Thursday.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jan 2018, 7:44 AM
56 minutes ago 828 Views No Comments
Frustrated: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.
THE SLUMPING Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a crushing 133-99 defeat to the Toronto Raptors as LeBron James was left less than impressed.

For the first time in his NBA career, James has lost consecutive games by 25-plus points following Thursday’s forgettable result.

The Cavaliers were thumped by 28 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday and got crushed by the Raptors despite Toronto playing without two of their stars – Kyle Lowry (tailbone) and Serge Ibaka (suspension).

James recorded a career-worst minus-39 rating in the loss to the Timberwolves and was minus-22 on Thursday with just one assist as Cleveland’s defense was non-existent in the first half.

The Raptors, who had seven players in double-figures, jumped out to a 65-40 half-time lead and never looked back. Even the Raptors’ reserves were taking it to the Cavs as Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 22 points in 24 minutes.

It is easy to understand why James was livid as the Cavs lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games. He was caught by TNT’s cameras lashing out at team-mates and assistant coach Phil Handy after Pascal Siakam drove the lane and dunked with little resistance.

“We’ve all got to be accountable for actions, accountable for how we play, how hard we play, what we’re doing for one another,” James told reporters after the game. “So, just trying to hold everybody accountable and move on, which we did.”

Isaiah Thomas did not help James’ fury as the recovering point guard (hip) knocked down just two of 15 shots. He finished with four points and registered a minus-20.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Boston Celtics 114-103 Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors 133-99 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Clippers 121-115 Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Lakers 93-81 San Antonio Spurs

