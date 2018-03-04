  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 March, 2018
In real danger of dropping down to the third tier, Birmingham have sacked another manager

Despite only being appointed last September, Steve Cotterill has lost his job at the Championship strugglers.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 7:45 AM
7 hours ago 4,752 Views 4 Comments
Birmingham had lost their last five games under Cotterill.
Image: Getty Images

CHAMPIONSHIP STRUGGLERS BIRMINGHAM City have sacked manager Steve Cotterill.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest made it five defeats in a row and leaves the club stuck in 22nd in the table – two points from safety – with 11 matches remaining.

Cotterill replaced Harry Redknapp at St Andrew’s in September but won just six games during his tenure, with Birmingham now in serious danger of dropping into the third tier of English football.

“The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Steve, not only for his significant contribution at the conclusion of last season for which we will remain grateful, but also for his genuine efforts, contribution and hard work during his tenure in this 2017/18 campaign,” the club said in a statement.

“Steve has conducted himself professionally on behalf of the club at all times, his work ethic and honesty are a credit to him and there is a genuine sadness at this decision.

“However, the board feel that a change in management at this stage is in the best interests of the football club.”

As well as Cotterill, the club also confirmed the departures of first-team coaches Paul Groves and Paul Williams, as well as goalkeeper coach Kevin Hitchcock and director of football Jeff Vetere.

The42 Team

COMMENTS (4)

