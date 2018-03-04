  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roma end Napoli's 10-win streak to throw Serie A title race wide open

After Juventus left it late to beat Lazio, Edin Dzeko scored twice to put a serious dent in Napoli’s title hopes at the Stadio San Paolo.

By AFP Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 12:19 AM
2 hours ago 1,398 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3884152
Edin Dzeko celebrates his goal against Napoli.
Image: Francesco Pecoraro
Edin Dzeko celebrates his goal against Napoli.
Edin Dzeko celebrates his goal against Napoli.
Image: Francesco Pecoraro

NAPOLI’S 10-MATCH WINNING streak in Serie A came to an end on Saturday when they slumped to a shock 4-2 home defeat to AS Roma as the leaders suffered just their second league loss this season.

The result kept Napoli on top of the table but their lead is now just one point after Juventus earlier defeated Lazio courtesy of an injury-time strike from Paulo Dybala.

Juventus, crucially, also have a game in hand — at home against Atalanta in 10 days’ time.

“There were a lot of positives in this game,” insisted Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri whose only other league loss this season had been at home to Juventus in December.

“We had 27 shots so we are just trying to figure out how Roma scored so easily. We are sorry for our great crowd but the tifosi know that we always give our maximum.”

When Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli the lead from close range after six minutes it seemed the evening would be straightforward.

But Turkey’s Cengiz Under levelled just a minute later with a deflected shot.

That set the stage for Edin Dzeko to carve out a little bit of personal history.

He made it 2-1 in the 26th minute with a header from an Alessandro Florenzi cross before he curled in a terrific left-foot strike from the edge of the area in the 79th minute for 3-1.

That goal allowed the Bosnian striker to become the first player to score at least 50 goals in three of Europe’s major leagues — Italy’s Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the Premier League in England.

Diego Perotti made it 4-1 ten minutes from time after pouncing on a lazy clearance from on-loan Roma left-back Mario Rui.

Dries Mertens pulled one back for Napoli in time added-on but the three points allowed Roma to move into third place in the table, albeit 16 points behind the pacesetters.

SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A Source: Francesco Pecoraro

Argentina striker Dybala marked his comeback after a month on the sidelines by scoring a last-gasp winner in Juve’s 1-0 victory at Lazio in a perfect boost ahead of next week’s Champions League clash at Tottenham.

Dybala, left out of the Argentine squad this week, shrugged off his rustiness by pouncing in the third minute of injury time.

Lazio, now down in fourth spot in the table, a point back from Roma, had already defeated Juventus twice this season in the Italian Super Cup and Serie A.

They looked to be hanging on for a point until Dybala, out for a month with a thigh injury, scored a memorable goal when he held off a Marco Parolo challenge before driving the ball past Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal.

Juventus will now travel to London for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash after a 2-2 draw in Turin in February.

“I didn’t know if I was meant to play 90 minutes, as it was my first start and we have a big game on Wednesday,” Dybala told Sky Sports Italia.

“I felt good and got the goal. But we must improve our technique in London and come out stronger in the first half.”

Saturday’s game also saw Juve keep a clean sheet for the 18th time in their last 20 matches in all competitions, including in 10 of 11 since the turn of the year.

The only side to score against them in 2018 was Tottenham.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory

PSG have confirmed that Neymar’s surgery this weekend was a success

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes
FOOTBALL
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
PSG have confirmed that Neymar's surgery this weekend was a success
Dramatic 93rd-minute Dybala winner keeps pressure on table-toppers Napoli
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
NEWCASTLE UNITED
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
ARSENAL
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie