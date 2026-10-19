'How would he know?' - McIlroy defends appearance in India in wake of Kisner criticism

RORY MCILROY HAS defended his appearance at the DP World India Championship, in the wake of criticism from American golfer Kevin Kisner.

McIlroy finished in a tie for 42nd at the tournament at Delhi Golf Club, which was won by Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra.

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Speaking on the Fore Play podcast, Kisner, a Ryder Cup vice captain in 2025, had hit out at McIlroy’s recent comments about ‘growing the game’ and stated he was motivated by the appearance fee to travel to India to play.

Kisner: That is such a dog sh!t comment, but I guess for the right price, we could all say that comment. He doesn’t want to globally expand in India, he wants to get his $10 million bucks and go play in India. Rory: How would he know that? #RoryMcIlroy #KevinKisner #DPWIC https://t.co/xjOLUGCmq1 — Essentially Golf (@esg_2025) October 18, 2026

“I don’t know why me being in India would make ‘Kis’ need to comment on it,” McIlroy said, when asked to respond to Kisner’s comments.

“How would he know that?”, was McIlroy’s reply to a question that Kisner had suggested financial reasons had motivated him to play in India.

The Masters champion then elaborated on his reasons for playing in New Delhi.

“Two things can be true at the same time. People can get paid to come and play at a tournament, but at the same time, do it from a place of genuine interest of trying to bring the sport to another country, a developing country, a country where the middle class in India is larger than the whole population of the United States.

“It’s a huge market for golf.”