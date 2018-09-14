This bizarre Damien Delaney own goal helps Bohs storm into a commanding lead over Cork

Incredible!!! Bohs lead, thanks to an unbelievable own goal from Damien Delaney https://t.co/g1jeauosfl #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/iAlCcMOcwi — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 14, 2018

A BIZARRE DAMIEN Delaney own goal was the beginning of a bad night for Cork City.

The Leesiders were beaten 4-2 by Bohemians at Dalymount Park, with their title bid now appearing to be in serious jeopardy as a result.

It was a difficult night for Delaney in particular, with the former Crystal Palace defender hauled off at half-time by manager John Caulfield, after being part of a defence that conceded four first-half goals.

