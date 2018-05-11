Super Sonny Bill offload can't stop Hurricanes blowing away Blues

THE HURRICANES FINISHED strong in Auckland to beat the Blues 36-15 at Eden Park and move to the top of the Super Rugby ladder.

The â€˜Canes scored five tries to two in the bonus-point victory to leave the Blues winless in their last 16 matches against New Zealand opposition.

It was the Hurricanesâ€™ ninth straight win and underlines the Wellington teamâ€™s credentials for this yearâ€™s title. However, Blues coach Tana Umaga will face further questions after his sideâ€™s eighth defeat of the season and their fifth at home.

Hurricanesâ€™ hooker Ricky Riccitelli scored the opening try from a lineout drive in the sixth minute off the back of a penalty earned by the visitorsâ€™ dominant scrum.

The Blues went on the attack but had to settle for a penalty before Orbyn Legerâ€™s try gave them the lead after being set up by an athletic offload by Sonny Bill Williams (at the 30-second mark in the video below), who was returning from a wrist injury.

The Hurricanes regained the lead when they were awarded a penalty and Gareth Evans caught the Blues defence napping with a quick tap to cross for a try when they were expecting a kick for goal.

The Blues laid siege to the Hurricanesâ€™ line and were rewarded when Ofa Tuunafasi crossed 10 minutes after the restart only to have Nehe Milner-Skudder hit back immediately.

Sam Lousi then extended the Hurricanesâ€™ advantage after a lineout steal from Evans, blowing out the lead to 28-15.

Before the end, Jordie Barrett would produce an offload of his own, after using brother Beauden as a decoy runner and setting up Matt Proctor to make it 36-15 and secure the bonus point.