Donnacha Ryan at the heart of Racing side showing just one enforced change from win over Munster

RACING 92 HAVE made just the one enforced change from the side that overawed Munster in the Champions Cup semi-final for tomorrowâ€™s final showdown with Leinster in Bilbao (BT / Sky Sports, kick-off 16.45 Irish time).
With the marvellous Maxime Machenaud injured, Teddy Iribaren takes over the number nine jersey, partnering South Africaâ€™s Pat Lambie at half-back while Dan Carter is among the replacements.
Otherwise, the starting XV is unchanged from Bordeaux and retiring Leinster skipper Isa Nacewa will line up opposite the elusive threat of Teddy Thomas.
Tipperary man Donnacha Ryan will be at the heart of the Paris clubâ€™s engine room alongside Leone Nakarawa.
In addition to back-up scrum-half Antoine Gibert, coaches Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers have rung the majority of their changes on the bench.
DimitriÂ Szarzewskiâ€™s injury means Ole Avei will deputise for Camille Chat, while the formidable presence of Census Johnston will appear as Racingâ€™s tighthead at some point of the contest. Boris Palu is also brought into the matchday 23 after missing out on the win over Munster.
Racing 92 (v Leinster)
15. Louis Dupichot
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Marc Andreu
10. Pat Lambie
9. Teddy Iribaren
1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Yannick Nyanga
Replacements
16. Ole Avei
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Census Johnston
19. Boris Palu
20. Baptiste Chouzenoux
21. Antoine Gibert
22. Dan Carter
23. Joe Rokocoko
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Connacht finally confirm departure of Kieran Keane after just one season
COMMENTS (12)