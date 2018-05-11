Connacht finally confirm departure of Kieran Keane after just one season

Connacht won just seven games in Keane's first season in charge.

NEARLY TWO WEEKS after the news first emerged, Connacht have broken their silence on the departure of Kieran Keane as head coach, with the province officially confirming the Kiwi’s sacking this morning.

Connacht have parted ways with Keane just 12 months into a three-year contract, with the 64-year-old’s fate sealed long before the end of a disappointing season, which saw the province finish second from bottom in their Pro14 conference.

Whatever about an absence of consistency on the pitch, Keane’s lack of integration with local clubs and supporters reportedly proved a factor in his dismissal, while players were disillusioned with a lack of clarity in his direction.

“After an assessment of the direction in which Connacht Rugby was going we have come to an agreement with Kieran Keane that he will leave the province with immediate effect,” Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said, in a short statement released by the province.

“I would like to thank Kieran Keane for his efforts with Connacht Rugby this season and wish him well for the future.”

Ruane added that Connacht and the IRFU will now begin the process of recruiting a new head coach ahead of the 2018/19 season.

