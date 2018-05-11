Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover

Gibson-Park and McGrath in training this week.

Gibson-Park and McGrath in training this week.

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has resisted the temptation of recalling James Lowe to European action for tomorrowâ€™s Champions Cup final against Racing 92 (BT / Sky Sports, kick-off 16.45 Irish time) in Bilbao.

Instead of this seasonâ€™s marquee signing, Leinster have opted to retain Jamison Gibson-Park among the replacements in case of any recurrence of starting scrum-half Luke McGrathâ€™s ankle injury.

Loweâ€™s favoured left wing berth will be ably occupied by captain Isa Nacewa, with 20-year-old Jordan Larmour making just his third European start on the right.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As with the quarter and semi-final, Scott Fardy is deployed in Leinsterâ€™s back row with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the lock positions. Jack Conan and Rhys Ruddock provide back row cover behind the in-form Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy.

Jonathan Sexton starts his fourth European Cup final at out-half and will hope to steer Leinster to their fourth success.

Leinster (v Racing 92)

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Isa Nacewa (Capt).

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. SeÃ¡n Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Scott Fardy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Rhys Ruddock

20. Jack Conan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Joey Carbery

23. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin