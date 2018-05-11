Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has resisted the temptation of recalling James Lowe to European action for tomorrowâ€™s Champions Cup final against Racing 92 (BT / Sky Sports, kick-off 16.45 Irish time) in Bilbao.
Instead of this seasonâ€™s marquee signing, Leinster have opted to retain Jamison Gibson-Park among the replacements in case of any recurrence of starting scrum-half Luke McGrathâ€™s ankle injury.
Loweâ€™s favoured left wing berth will be ably occupied by captain Isa Nacewa, with 20-year-old Jordan Larmour making just his third European start on the right.
As with the quarter and semi-final, Scott Fardy is deployed in Leinsterâ€™s back row with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the lock positions. Jack Conan and Rhys Ruddock provide back row cover behind the in-form Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy.
Jonathan Sexton starts his fourth European Cup final at out-half and will hope to steer Leinster to their fourth success.
Leinster (v Racing 92)
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa (Capt).
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. SeÃ¡n Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy
Replacements
16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Joey Carbery
23. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin
Connacht finally confirm departure of Kieran Keane after just one season
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
COMMENTS (25)