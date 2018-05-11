  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover

Isa Nacewa is captain on what will be his final European match for the province.

By Sean Farrell Friday 11 May 2018, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,572 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/4006688
Gibson-Park and McGrath in training this week.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Gibson-Park and McGrath in training this week.
Gibson-Park and McGrath in training this week.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has resisted the temptation of recalling James Lowe to European action for tomorrowâ€™s Champions Cup final against Racing 92 (BT / Sky Sports, kick-off 16.45 Irish time) in Bilbao.

Instead of this seasonâ€™s marquee signing, Leinster have opted to retain Jamison Gibson-Park among the replacements in case of any recurrence of starting scrum-half Luke McGrathâ€™s ankle injury.

Loweâ€™s favoured left wing berth will be ably occupied by captain Isa Nacewa, with 20-year-old Jordan Larmour making just his third European start on the right.

Jordan Larmour Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As with the quarter and semi-final, Scott Fardy is deployed in Leinsterâ€™s back row with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the lock positions. Jack Conan and Rhys Ruddock provide back row cover behind the in-form Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy.

Jonathan Sexton starts his fourth European Cup final at out-half and will hope to steer Leinster to their fourth success.

Leinster (v Racing 92)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa (Capt).
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. SeÃ¡n Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Joey Carbery
23. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin

Connacht finally confirm departure of Kieran Keane after just one season

Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Donnacha Ryan at the heart of Racing side showing just one enforced change from win over Munster
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
FOOTBALL
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
LEINSTER
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
HURLING
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
PREMIER LEAGUE
'We need four quality players, players worth Â£50m each'
'We need four quality players, players worth Â£50m each'
Man United fail to beat West Ham but secure Premier League runners-up spot
'I knew I was going to play. The only problem was I also knew he didn't want to play me'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie