Cool new Bohemians mural remembers Bob Marley's 1980 gig at Dalymount Park

ON 6 JULY, 1980, Dalymount Park welcomed a truly iconic musician through its gates.

Bob Marley came to Dublin to play the home of Bohemians Football Club, and, by all accounts, it was an unforgettable experience for those lucky enough to attend.

Bob Marley at Dalymount. Source: Eddie Mallin

Ahead of this Friday’s SSE Airtricity League kick-off, which pits Bohs against Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers, the Phibsboro club have unveiled a new mural at their stadium.

Bob has appropriately been put right next to another legendary figure who played the ground — Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott.

It was designed and painted by Niall O’Lochlainn and paid for by the Gypsies Supporters Trust.

Source: Twitter/bfcDublin

