  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A four-second slide' - Cork City boss criticises lack of TV coverage for President's Cup

Speaking in Dublin today, John Caulfield said he believes more can be done to promote the League of Ireland.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 5:25 PM
7 hours ago 5,178 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3850146
Caulfield (second left) speaking to Con Murphy, Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell and Galway United's Ryan Connolly at the Aviva Stadium today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Caulfield (second left) speaking to Con Murphy, Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell and Galway United's Ryan Connolly at the Aviva Stadium today.
Caulfield (second left) speaking to Con Murphy, Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell and Galway United's Ryan Connolly at the Aviva Stadium today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND’S TOP TWO clubs, Cork City and Dundalk, were involved in a thrilling affair over the weekend, but it will have passed many by.

Stephen Kenny’s Lilywhites hosted the annual President’s Cup on Sunday, with the visitors coming back from two goals down to claim a 4-2 victory as Oriel Park experienced all four seasons in one afternoon.

The fixture has been shown on RTÉ in previous years, but the national broadcaster opted against either live or delayed footage for the 2018 curtain-raiser. In fact, highlights of the match only surfaced this morning, when Dundalk posted a clip on their official YouTube channel.

Speaking at the SSE Airtricity League launch at the Aviva Stadium today, City boss John Caulfield criticised the fact that fans of Irish football couldn’t even see the goals on the RTÉ news that night.

“Last Sunday, there were eight minutes of sport on the nine o’clock news,” Caulfield said. “The first two-and-a-half minutes were GAA, which is very good. There were 30 seconds of ladies GAA, which made it three minutes.

“There was a minute and a bit of ladies rugby, there were two-and-a-half minutes about the Premier League’s three games. There was a four-second slide about the President’s Cup, and there was another minute-and-a-half about the Winter Olympics.

I think we all have a responsibility to talk up our league and promote it. While 27 live games is fantastic to have, at the end of the day our season is 36 league games, plus lots of cup games.

“The Monday night show [Soccer Republic] is really excellent. A lot of people here work in the national broadcaster, it’s important to try to promote our league more.

“We are a professional league, we do play in Europe, and the more I go around different countries looking at the standards and the facilities, the more I look at our own league and see it’s an incredible league. The top teams over here are really at the top level and we are playing in Europe.”

2018 SSE Airtricity League Season Launch (Left to right): Ian Bermingham, Trevor Clarke, Gavin Peers, Stephen O'Donnell, Hugh Douglas, Conor McCormack, Eoin Wearen, Raffaele Cretaro, John Martin and Derek Pender at today's launch. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Earlier in the day, FAI director of competitions Fran Gavin and SSE Airtricity League marketing executive John McGuinness had talked up improvements being made to the league ahead of the the upcoming campaign, which kicks off this Friday night.

Live on RTÉ 2 is the sold-out Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park (7.30pm).

With FAI chief executive John Delaney and senior international manager Martin O’Neill in attendance, Gavin lauded news that 27 matches will be shown live between RTÉ and eirSport, while 37 episodes of weekly highlights show Soccer Republic are scheduled be aired at the earlier time of 7pm on Monday evenings.

A new Youth Development Fund of €250,000, which will be added to the Uefa Solidarity Fund (currently standing at €825,000), is being introduced too. It aims to help clubs cover costs involved with running teams in the U19, U17, U15 and U13 National Leagues.

The elite player pathway has never been stronger or clearer,” said Gavin. “All around the country, young players are getting to test themselves against the best of their age group, receiving top class coaching and being introduced to an environment where standards have been raised.”

McGuinness, who is in the job just over a year, also praised social media campaigns being run by various clubs in recent times — including Shamrock Rovers’ #FootballLovesUS, #TerracesNotTV from Bohs and Cork City’s #Signedfor2018.

On attendances, he added: “One of our main objectives is to try and grow figures across the league and last year was a great year for that. We had an increase of almost 24% year-on-year from 2016 to 2017. That’s a fantastic figure. We’ve increased attendances in most clubs, and definitely in the Premier Division, and that’s a credit to the work they are doing locally.”

It was also announced that the SSE Airtricity League is launching a new weekly podcast ‘Greatest League  in the World’, presented by Con Murphy and featuring St Patrick’s Athletic winger Conan Byrne, along with a new book of the same name.

Source: SSE Airtricity/YouTube

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Footage of all six goals from Sunday’s President’s Cup game has finally surfaced

Our ranking of the top 18 transfers between League of Ireland clubs for 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for Â£4.5 billion
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for £4.5 billion
Blow for Lacazette as Arsenal striker undergoes knee surgery
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
FRANCE
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
IRELAND
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea
'I left the training ground crying... It's only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had'
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie