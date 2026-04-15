ARSENAL SECURED THEIR place in the semi-finals of the Champions League following a 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates.
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Mikel Arteta’s side headed into Wednesday’s second leg guarding a one-goal advantage after Kai Havertz’s strike in Lisbon a week ago.
And, although Sporting’s Geny Catamo struck David Raya’s post in the first half, Havertz’s stoppage-time winner from the opening match proved enough for an unconvincing Arsenal to secure a last-four date with Atletico Madrid.
The statistics were stacked heavily in Arsenal’s favour prior to Wednesday’s match. Sporting had not won any of their last 10 games in England and were also without a victory in their 10 away knockout matches on European’s grandest stage – a streak which stretched back to 1970.
But Arsenal made hard work of the contest and while there was palpable relief inside the Emirates at the final-whistle, it was a performance which will have done little to strike fear into Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s pivotal top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League.
However, the Gunners were still able to celebrate reaching their second consecutive Champions League semi-final for the first time in their history. They will head to Spain for the opening leg on 29 April before the return fixture in London the following week.
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Arsenal progress to Champions League semi-finals after Sporting stalemate
Arsenal 0
Sporting Lisbon 0
(Arsenal win 1-0 on aggregate)
ARSENAL SECURED THEIR place in the semi-finals of the Champions League following a 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta’s side headed into Wednesday’s second leg guarding a one-goal advantage after Kai Havertz’s strike in Lisbon a week ago.
And, although Sporting’s Geny Catamo struck David Raya’s post in the first half, Havertz’s stoppage-time winner from the opening match proved enough for an unconvincing Arsenal to secure a last-four date with Atletico Madrid.
The statistics were stacked heavily in Arsenal’s favour prior to Wednesday’s match. Sporting had not won any of their last 10 games in England and were also without a victory in their 10 away knockout matches on European’s grandest stage – a streak which stretched back to 1970.
But Arsenal made hard work of the contest and while there was palpable relief inside the Emirates at the final-whistle, it was a performance which will have done little to strike fear into Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s pivotal top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League.
However, the Gunners were still able to celebrate reaching their second consecutive Champions League semi-final for the first time in their history. They will head to Spain for the opening leg on 29 April before the return fixture in London the following week.
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Arsenal Champions League marching on Soccer Sporting Lisbon