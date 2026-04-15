Roger Randle named as new attack coach with Munster Rugby

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE found a replacement already for the departing Mike Prendergast in the role of attack coach.

Roger Randle has been appointed on a two-year contract and will take up his role in July on completion of the 2026 Super Rugby season, subject to obtaining a valid work permit.

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Randle has spent the last eight seasons working with The Chiefs in the New Zealand Super Rugby.

As a player, he was widely travelled and had spells in his native country, making two appearances for the All Blacks, while he has spent time in France, Italy and Japan between playing and coaching.

He came to the attention of Munster head coach Clayton McMillan at The Chiefs.

McMillan told the Munster Rugby website: “I’m very pleased that Roger will be joining Munster Rugby this Summer. I have worked with Roger for many years, and he has always demonstrated an incredible work-ethic and ingenuity when it comes to the attack aspect of the game.

“We are thrilled to have him come on board and believe he will complement the already excellent work that Mossy Lawler is doing on a day-to-day basis.”

Randle said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining a prestigious club like Munster who have such a rich history and incredible supporters.

“I’m really looking forward to reuniting with Clayton but my focus for now is on the Chiefs and having a successful end to the season.”