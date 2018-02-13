Footage of all six goals from Sunday's President's Cup game has finally surfaced

Dundalk's Stephen Folan tangling with Graham Cummins of Cork City during Sunday's game at Oriel Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TWO DAYS LATER, those who didn’t brave the elements at Oriel Park on Sunday can finally see the goals from Cork City’s win over Dundalk.

There was no live coverage of the game, as City came from two goals down at half-time to retain the President’s Cup ahead of the start of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season. However, Dundalk have uploaded their own footage this morning.

On his competitive debut for the club, Ronan Murray scored twice in the opening period to put Dundalk in the ascendancy at the interval. However, the visitors completed an impressive second-half comeback, running out 4-2 winners thanks to goals from Karl Sheppard, Barry McNamee, Graham Cummins and Kieran Sadlier.

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign kicks off on Friday night, with Dundalk welcoming Bray Wanderers to Oriel Park and Cork City beginning their defence of the Premier Division title away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Also on Friday, newly-promoted Waterford entertain Derry City, while Bohemians host Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby. Limerick travel to face Sligo Rovers in the final game of the opening weekend on Saturday evening.