130 not out: Denise O'Sullivan is the heartbeat of this Irish team

DENISE O’SULLIVAN WANTS the ball. Denise O’Sullivan always wants the ball.

Always there. Ever an option.

Willing, showing, arm outstretched and palm to the sky.

Then magic in her feet.

Fire and ice. Style and substance. Sometimes elaborate, mostly simple.

Always keeping the ball, her most prized possession.

Even on a pig of a pitch in Poland.

*****

After the final whistle confirmed Ireland’s impressive 3-2 win in Gdańsk on Tuesday evening, Carla Ward went to find O’Sullivan.

“I think that’s up there with one of your best performances in an Ireland shirt,” the head coach told her midfield maestro.

On her 130th cap, no less.

O’Sullivan is now just four off record appearance holder, Emma Byrne, the legendary goalkeeper who is part of Ward’s coaching staff.

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The 130th cap means just as much as the first. What a privilege. Love you Ireland 💚 https://t.co/9dZG0p9qfw — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) April 14, 2026

Having missed last month’s 2-1 defeat to Netherlands due to an MCL issue, the Liverpool star returned to assume her role as the heartbeat of this team.

She wore green strapping on her right knee, but that was the only evidence of the injury she has been managing for some time as the 32-year-old turned in a typically relentless performance.

“I thought she was absolutely superb from minute one,” Ward told Off The Ball.

“The way she gets around the pitch, the way she is on the ball, off the ball. The way she leads, she sets the tone. She’s front-footed, she’s tenacious. I could go on about Denise O’Sullivan all night because she is top, top drawer to work with.

“I walked off the pitch and said, ‘What a performance from Denise’ — as well as everybody, but she was especially very good.”

*****

O’Sullivan’s first involvement was to set up Ireland’s first chance inside 90 seconds. She showed for Aoife Mannion’s quick throw-in, turned and drove down Poland’s right side. Her delivery ricocheted off Martyna Wiankowska and fell to Abbie Larkin, who couldn’t keep her toe-poke down. But it signalled Ireland’s intent.

The strong challenge that soon followed indicated her own, adjudged to have fouled Adriana Achcińska. We’re in a game here.

That went both ways as O’Sullivan was targetted, but she showed her class and generally rose above it — bar a double booking with Tanja Pawollek before half-time, having shared her unhappiness with the goalscorer’s over-zealous tackling.

O'Sullivan challenges Martyna Wiankowska. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland led 2-1 at that stage, the Poles having just halved the deficit that was set in the 20th minute.

O’Sullivan played her part in the early opener: she received Katie McCabe’s throw-in in the left-hand corner and the duo expertly combined like they have done time and time again, before her reverse pass was helped on by Marissa Sheva and Emily Murphy struck home.

She wasn’t directly involved in McCabe’s banger which quickly followed, but O’Sullivan was the first over to celebrate.

A key pillar in Ireland’s dream start, O’Sullivan pressed aggressively and forced Poland into mistakes, won second balls, and stitched play together with simple passes. Her technical brilliance shone through, even on a dire pitch.

Her absence was glaring in Utrecht as Ireland struggled to get a foothold in midfield, but they were well on top here. O’Sullivan makes the team tick and brings out the best in the players around her, with Sheva and Megan Connolly looking more assured around the middle, and her link-up with Aoife Mannion a joy to watch.

At one stage in the first-half, O’Sullivan was bundled over by Martina Wienkovska, but a split-second later, she was up to receive from Mannion and lay off to Patten. Shortly after, she found herself in acres of space in the box and a made a run for a delivery from the latter, controlling the ball with her chest, and eventually getting a cross away under pressure.

Her game intelligence is second to none, and something as simple clearing off Wiankowska to win a throw-in was crucial in relieving pressure as Poland looked to hit back.

Holding off Klaudia Jedlińska. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

O’Sullivan repeatedly sought to get Ireland in behind, to varying degrees of success, and cut out attacks coming the other way.

But having blocked down Paulina Tomasiak around the middle – and Ewelina Kamczyk for the corner from which Poland scored their first – O’Sullivan couldn’t again stop the lively Tomasiak, whose delivery from the half-cleared set-piece was converted by Pawollek.

With blood rushing and heart-rates rising, she was then bested by the Union Berlin midfielder as their ding-dong battle continued, but resorted to simplicity thereafter.

Another one-two with Mannion, and hand signals to urge calm.

O’Sullivan brought just that in the second-half, dictating on and off the ball. There were moments of real quality – receiving on the half-turn, dancing feet and close control – and others by any means necessary.

A misplaced pass under no pressure over the sideline was a rare error; that it sticks in the memory shows how uncharacteristic it is.

A shot blocked by Paulina Dudek was quickly followed by involvement in Ireland’s third goal just before the hour: O’Sullivan chased a ball from Mannion into the corner, which Pawollek ultimately won, but she penned her in under immense pressure. The clearance went only as far as Mannion, who found Murphy, before Sheva unleashed another stunner.

As Ireland regained full momentum, O’Sullivan led the charge, involved in triangular passing all over the pitch, but particularly with Mannion and Patten. She gathered a header from the former in a precarious position at one stage, and having scanned and read what would happen next, popped it back for a one-two to get out of trouble.

The Knocknaheeny native won possession back, drew fouls, and fouled herself, but Ward was happy to let her go the distance. And thankfully so, as all of her experience was needed through a dramatic endgame.

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Celebrating with Marissa Sheva after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Eva Pajor’s exquisite goal. McCabe’s penalty miss.

O’Sullivan held her nerve through it all. One minute she was cleaning up in the Irish box; the next she was holding the ball up in the opposite corner and winning throw-ins.

Fire and ice. Style and substance.

Non-stop movement and energy from start to finish.

*****

As the final whistle sounded, O’Sullivan high-fived her teammates nearby and saved a hug for Jess Ziu, who came off the bench to make her first appearance for Ireland in 637 days after two ACL injuries.

That chat with Ward followed, and she smiled for pictures draped in the tricolour.

Later in the evening, she lifted her phone and shared her thoughts on her latest milestone.

“The 130th cap means just as much as the first. What a privilege. Love you, Ireland.”

And Ireland loves Denise O’Sullivan. The heartbeat of this team.