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TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Gaelic Grounds

GAA confirm potential 2027 hurling league final switch to coincide with Ryder Cup in Adare

The plan will need to be given the green light by the seven teams competing in Division 1A next year.
7.56am, 16 Apr 2026

THE GAA HAVE confirmed they are exploring the idea of playing next year’s Allianz Hurling League final in September to coincide with the staging of the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

The idea would be aimed at drawing in a wider international audience around the time of the biennial golf event between Europe and the USA.

The news was first reported by the Irish Examiner’s John Fogarty yesterday morning that the game may be held at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. 

The plan will need to be given the green light by the seven teams competing in Division 1A next year.

The GAA released a statement yesterday evening to RTÉ Sport confirming the idea. 

“The GAA is considering an opportunity that has been presented to it to stage the 2027 Allianz League Hurling final in Limerick next September around the Ryder Cup.

“To that end, consultation with the seven teams competing in that competition next year, will take place.

“Plans for the competition will be confirmed when that process is complete.”

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