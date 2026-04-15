'I'll never do it again': Jim Gavin gives first interview since dramatic exit from Áras race

JIM GAVIN HAS said he’ll “never” run for president again, describing last year’s tumultuous campaign for Fianna Fáil as “bitter and intense”.

In his first interview since his dramatic exit from the presidential race, Gavin said he had mistakenly held a “romantic” view of standing for public office when he agreed with Micheál Martin to put himself forward as the party’s candidate.

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The former Dublin Gaelic football manager exited the race after it emerged he had owed a former tenant €3,300 since 2009.

Speaking to sports show Off the Ball this morning, Gavin looked back at the disastrous election.

“I’ll never do it again but I have no regrets of what I did,” Gavin said.

Asked if others would fear running because of his experience, Gavin said he “wouldn’t blame them for that being of that perspective”.

“Nonetheless, if you have that sense of duty in you, a sense of service to countries Ireland,” Gavin said, adding that it was a shock at “how intense the whole thing was”.

He added: “I probably had a romantic view of public service and duty, from my time in the Defence Forces.”

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie