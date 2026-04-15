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New Deals

Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy and Scott Penny commit futures to Leinster

Today’s announcements follow on from yesterday’s news that Tommy O’Brien, Brian Deeny and Stephen Smyth have signed deals with the province.
1.20pm, 15 Apr 2026
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LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED contract extensions for Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy and Scott Penny ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Larmour puts pen to paper as Leinster’s ninth highest try-scorer of all-time, having scored 49 tries in 117 games.

The back recently welcomed flanker Penny to the Leinster centurion club after he reached the impressive milestone in March.

The pair are joined by McCarthy in signing new deals, rounding out a stunning season for the youngster, who has made both Champions Cup and Ireland debuts in 2025/26.

Today’s announcements follow on from yesterday’s news that Tommy O’Brien, Brian Deeny and Stephen Smyth have signed deals with the province.

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