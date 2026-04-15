McDonald's 2-3 helps Mayo into Connacht U20 final as Longford and Tyrone also prevail

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht Round 5

Mayo 3-16 Galway 1-12

Roscommon 3-6 Leitrim 2-7

Ulster quarter-finals

Tyrone 1-11 Derry 0-12

Monaghan 1-17 Cavan 0-16

Leinster quarter-finals

Longford 3-13 Offaly 1-17

Kildare 0-6 Westmeath 0-3 – Match abandoned at half time

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KOBE MCDONALD SCORED a goal of the season contender as Mayo’s U20s powered past Galway and through to the Connacht final.

The senior star was a key figure in Mayo locking down their fourth win from four group games, scoring their opening two goals and finishing with 2-3.

Fellow senior Darragh Beirne impressed for Keith Higgins’ side too but it was McDonald’s impact that inevitably stole the headlines.

He delivered his two goals in the first half to help Mayo build a commanding 2-10 to 0-4 interval lead.

And the first of them will live long in the memory with the AFL recruit rising high to tap down a Mayo kick out to himself at midfield before striding clear and blasting to the Galway net.

Finishing top of the Connacht round robin has propelled Mayo through to the provincial final while Galway, who slipped to their first defeat, have finished second and will play third placed Roscommon in a semi-final next Wednesday following their victory over Leitrim this evening.

Roscommon conceded an early goal but responded with three themselves, two from John Curran and one from John McGuinness, to lead 3-3 to 1-2 at half time. Letirim got it back to a two-point game with a second goal in second half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Conor O’Neill’s late, late goal secured a dramatic Ulster quarter-final win for provincial and All-Ireland title holders Tyrone.

Hosts Derry led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time and while the sides were briefly level at 0-10 apiece in the second half, it wasn’t until stoppage time that Tyrone actually took the lead.

Trailing by two points at that stage, O’Neill netted for Tyrone and then Shea McDermott added an insurance point to seal a dramatic two-point victory.

Max Maguire hit the crucial goal for Monaghan in the other Ulster quarter-final.

In Leinster, Max Gallagher, Cormac Flynn and Paddy Mollahan struck the goals in Longford’s gutsy two-point defeat of Offaly.

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The sides were level four times in the second half of the game in Newtownforbes but the 56th minute Mollaghan goal gave Longford a vital cushion.

The other Leinster quarter-final between Kildare and Westmeath was abandoned at half time in Kinnegad due to the poor conditions. Kildare led by 0-6 to 0-3 at that stage.