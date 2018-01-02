Bohemians announce signing of young Irish defender from Coventry City

BOHEMIANS HAVE STRENGTHENED their squad for the 2018 season with the addition of versatile defender Darragh Leahy.

The 19-year-old left-back, who can also play in the centre of defence, has joined the Gypsies after spending the past two-and-a-half years with Coventry City.

Leahy joined Coventry from St Kevin’s Boys in 2015 but was unable to make the first-team breakthrough with the English League Two club, although he did have a couple of loan spells with non-league outfit Nuneaton Town. His contract at Coventry was cancelled by mutual consent a fortnight ago.

“Darragh started pre-season with the lads the other day and I am looking forward to working with him,” said Bohs manager Keith Long. “It’s a big adjustment to senior football but he has a good pedigree and has had a good schooling with St Kevin’s.

“Left-back was a position where we needed to strengthen and we’ve had an agreement in principle with him for a few weeks now. He’s a left-back but is comfortable playing at centre-back too if needs be.”

As an international, Leahy has represented Ireland up as far as U19 level, where he scored three times in eight caps and captained the side in a friendly against Slovakia in February.

Bohs, who finished fifth in the top flight last year, will kick off their 2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park on 16 February.

The club have also announced the following pre-season friendlies:

Tuesday, 23 January: Drogheda United v Bohemians (United Park, 7.45pm)

Friday, 26 January: Bohemians v Finn Harps (Venue TBC, 7.45pm)

Tuesday, 30 January: Bohemians v Longford Town (AUL Complex, 7.45pm)

Friday, 9 February: Galway United v Bohemians (Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm)