  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keita not seeking Liverpool switch in January

The Guinea midfielder was snapped by the Reds in August in a record deal, and the Bulls boss believes he is not in a haste to move to England.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 3:56 PM
3 hours ago 4,766 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3777788
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

NABY KEITA HAS not asked for an early transfer to Liverpool, according to RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

A deal to take Keita to Anfield next summer was agreed in August and, amid rumours that the former Salzburg midfielder is eyeing a switch in January, the Bulls boss has laid such to rest.

“Neither Naby nor his agent have made the request to leave the club in the winter,” Mintzaff told Bild.

“There are contracts, and they say that he will be a Liverpool employee from 1 July  onwards.”

According to the Mintzaff, Keita will continue to give his all to ensure, among others, the fifth-place team return to Europe, despite entering the final months at the Red Bull Arena outfit.

“It’s not Naby’s disposition [to save himself]. Our pros have character and are ambitious,” Mintzlaff said.

“I am not worried. In 2018, I expect everyone to step up with maximum mentality, force and character. That’s what makes us strong, and that’s what we need for a successful Ruckrunde [second round of a Bundesliga season].

“We want to achieve a lot, want to return to Europe and would love to again qualify for Champions League.”

Keita played a starring role last season as newcomers Leipzig were only bettered by Bayern Munich in the league. The 22-year-old also had a decent start to the 2017-18 campaign. He has played in 12 Bundesliga games and has two goals to his credit.

Messi: I’m not the perfect player… I need to practice penalties

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Wenger charged after confronting officials
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
'2018 is going to be my year' - City's Jesus won't need surgery on 'not very bad' MCL injury
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
LEINSTER
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
Cullen disappointed not to see Leinster pull clear before dramatic derby finish
Leinster withstand late Connacht onslaught to sneak New Year's inter-pro honours
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
MUNSTER
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
'Our discipline let us down' - Van Graan rues missed opportunity in Belfast
As It Happened: Ulster v Munster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie