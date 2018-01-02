Keita not seeking Liverpool switch in January

NABY KEITA HAS not asked for an early transfer to Liverpool, according to RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

A deal to take Keita to Anfield next summer was agreed in August and, amid rumours that the former Salzburg midfielder is eyeing a switch in January, the Bulls boss has laid such to rest.

“Neither Naby nor his agent have made the request to leave the club in the winter,” Mintzaff told Bild.

“There are contracts, and they say that he will be a Liverpool employee from 1 July onwards.”

According to the Mintzaff, Keita will continue to give his all to ensure, among others, the fifth-place team return to Europe, despite entering the final months at the Red Bull Arena outfit.

“It’s not Naby’s disposition [to save himself]. Our pros have character and are ambitious,” Mintzlaff said.

“I am not worried. In 2018, I expect everyone to step up with maximum mentality, force and character. That’s what makes us strong, and that’s what we need for a successful Ruckrunde [second round of a Bundesliga season].

“We want to achieve a lot, want to return to Europe and would love to again qualify for Champions League.”

Keita played a starring role last season as newcomers Leipzig were only bettered by Bayern Munich in the league. The 22-year-old also had a decent start to the 2017-18 campaign. He has played in 12 Bundesliga games and has two goals to his credit.