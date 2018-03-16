  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Liverpool striker Morgan nets fourth of the season as Sligo leave Dalymount with a point

Gerard Lyttle’s side twice came from behind to snatch a point against Bohemians.

By Jessica Farry Friday 16 Mar 2018, 9:51 PM
50 minutes ago 1,152 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3909224
Sligo striker Adam Morgan
Image: Sligo Rovers Twitter
Sligo striker Adam Morgan
Sligo striker Adam Morgan
Image: Sligo Rovers Twitter

Bohemians 2

Sligo Rovers 2

Jessica Farry reports from Dalymount Park

SLIGO ROVERS TWICE came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Keith Long’s side took the lead in the first-half through Eoghan Stokes, before David Cawley made it one apiece.

Bohs took the lead again in the second-half courtesy of Ian Morris, but ex-Liverpool striker Adam Morgan replied almost immediately to level the score with his fourth goal in six games.

The hosts came into this game hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Waterford earlier in the week, their third consecutive loss of the season.

The visitors, on the other hand, were looking to make it two wins from two having defeated Bray Wanderers on Monday night.

The Bit o’Red have not had much luck at Dalymount Park in recent years, having not won there since 2014.

Sligo had the best of the early chances, but it was the Gypsies who took the lead just before the half hour mark.

Former Leeds United youth Stokes found himself with plenty of space on the right hand side, and his excellently executed shot bent around Micheál Schlingermann to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Less than ten minutes later, Gerard Lyttle’s side were back level. Cawley got on the end of Rhys McCabe’s corner, nodding past Shane Supple in goal.

At 1-1, the game was looking very open, but Keith Long’s side were looking the most likely to score after the re-start.

Subjecting their opponents to a fair bit of pressure with a succession of corners, the Dubliners took the lead again on the hour mark when Karl Moore’s corner evaded the Sligo defence, with Moore’s unchallenged diving header at the far post beating Micheál Schlingermann.

Bohs were deserving leaders, but they were pegged back by poor defending almost immediately when Liverpudlian Morgan made it 2-2 with a great finish after the Dubliners failed to clear McCabe’s free.

Bohs dug deep to try and find a winner, as Paddy Kavanagh tried his luck from distance, before Keith Ward’s dangerous looking ball was headed clear by Gary Boylan.

The Gypsies thought they had taken the lead for the third time, as Kavanagh’s shot hit the crossbar and the follow-up was sent wide by former Sligo man Dinny Corcoran just yards from goal.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Keith Buckley, Paddy Kavanagh, Oscar Brennan, Ian Morris (Dinny Corcoran, 78), Karl Moore; Eoghan Stokes (Keith Ward, 80).

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer, Craig Roddan (Greg Moorhouse, 86), David Cawley, Rhys McCabe, Alistair Roy (Adam Wixted, 67); Adam Morgan (Lewis Morrison, 90+1).

Referee: Ray Matthews

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Local heroes like Maguire can be the Messi or Ronaldo to a generation of Irish youngsters

Ex-Ireland international Healy appointed head of Cork City’s new academy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Farry
@football_ie
sport@thescore.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie