Former Liverpool striker Morgan nets fourth of the season as Sligo leave Dalymount with a point

Bohemians 2

Sligo Rovers 2

Jessica Farry reports from Dalymount Park

SLIGO ROVERS TWICE came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Keith Long’s side took the lead in the first-half through Eoghan Stokes, before David Cawley made it one apiece.

Bohs took the lead again in the second-half courtesy of Ian Morris, but ex-Liverpool striker Adam Morgan replied almost immediately to level the score with his fourth goal in six games.

The hosts came into this game hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Waterford earlier in the week, their third consecutive loss of the season.

The visitors, on the other hand, were looking to make it two wins from two having defeated Bray Wanderers on Monday night.

The Bit o’Red have not had much luck at Dalymount Park in recent years, having not won there since 2014.

Sligo had the best of the early chances, but it was the Gypsies who took the lead just before the half hour mark.

Former Leeds United youth Stokes found himself with plenty of space on the right hand side, and his excellently executed shot bent around Micheál Schlingermann to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Full-time: @bfcdublin 2-2 @sligorovers. Rovers come from behind twice thanks to Cawley and Morgan. pic.twitter.com/1iOtUSxrVi — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) March 16, 2018

Less than ten minutes later, Gerard Lyttle’s side were back level. Cawley got on the end of Rhys McCabe’s corner, nodding past Shane Supple in goal.

At 1-1, the game was looking very open, but Keith Long’s side were looking the most likely to score after the re-start.

Subjecting their opponents to a fair bit of pressure with a succession of corners, the Dubliners took the lead again on the hour mark when Karl Moore’s corner evaded the Sligo defence, with Moore’s unchallenged diving header at the far post beating Micheál Schlingermann.

Bohs were deserving leaders, but they were pegged back by poor defending almost immediately when Liverpudlian Morgan made it 2-2 with a great finish after the Dubliners failed to clear McCabe’s free.

Bohs dug deep to try and find a winner, as Paddy Kavanagh tried his luck from distance, before Keith Ward’s dangerous looking ball was headed clear by Gary Boylan.

The Gypsies thought they had taken the lead for the third time, as Kavanagh’s shot hit the crossbar and the follow-up was sent wide by former Sligo man Dinny Corcoran just yards from goal.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Keith Buckley, Paddy Kavanagh, Oscar Brennan, Ian Morris (Dinny Corcoran, 78), Karl Moore; Eoghan Stokes (Keith Ward, 80).

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer, Craig Roddan (Greg Moorhouse, 86), David Cawley, Rhys McCabe, Alistair Roy (Adam Wixted, 67); Adam Morgan (Lewis Morrison, 90+1).

Referee: Ray Matthews

