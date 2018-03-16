Ex-Ireland international Healy appointed head of Cork City's new academy

Healy made over 100 appearances for Cork during two spells at the club.

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Colin Healy has been described as ‘the ideal appointment’ after Cork City this morning announced his role as head of the club’s new academy system.

Healy, who enjoyed two separate spells as a player at Turner’s Cross before retiring in April 2017, will also be head coach of Cork’s U19 team as the club confirmed its underage management teams for the upcoming season.

The 13-time capped midfielder will oversee Cork’s new youth structure at the start of an important year for schoolboy football in Ireland, with the SSE Airtricity National U17 and U19 leagues getting underway this weekend and the first full season of the U15 league starting on Saturday week.

“I got involved with coaching the Under 19s last season and really enjoyed it,” Healy said of his appointment.

“Cork City have enjoyed a lot of success at underage level in recent years, and that is something I believe we can build on in the coming years.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for me and for all of the coaches, as we look to work with the young players and give them every possible opportunity to make the very best of their talent to progress their careers in the game.”

“There is brilliant work being done at grassroots level at clubs all over the city and county and, indeed, further afield. As a club, we have worked closely with the Cork Schoolboy’s League and the Cork Youth League over the last several years, and I look forward to building on those relationships and on the excellent work those leagues and clubs are doing.”

“There is a clear pathway from Under 15 level through to the first team, and it is up to all of those of us working in the academy to give the players every opportunity to progress as far as they can.”

The 38-year-old made over 100 appearances in two spells with Cork, having also had stints with Celtic and Sunderland.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

General manager of Cork City, Paul Wycherley, said Healy’s new role is an important development for the long-term future of the reigning League of Ireland champions.

“Over the close season, there were a number of discussions about the best set-up for our underage teams and we took the decision to put an academy structure in place. John Caulfield, Pat Lyons, as Chair of The Board, together with the rest of the board were key to this. The appointment of Colin, and the academy structure is a hugely important development for the long-term future of the club. ”

“Colin is the ideal appointment to head up and oversee our new structure. He has a wealth of experience of the game at all levels, worked his way through the coaching qualifications, and knows both Cork football and Cork City FC extremely well.”

“I have seen at first hand over the last number of weeks the professionalism and dedication he will bring to the role, and that can only benefit the young players who come through our academy structure.”

At U19 level, Healy will be assisted by Richie Holland and their goalkeeping coach Colm Bermingham.

Cork’s U17 team will be managed by Brendan O’Sullivan, working alongside head coach and former City midfielder Liam Kearney, with Cathal Lordan and Alan Belmajdoub also joining the coaching staff.

The U15 team will be again managed by Billy Woods and his assistant Dan Murray, with Cormac Cotter and Anthony Fennelly also on the coaching staff.