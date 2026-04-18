Denise O'Sullivan 'on a different level' but Cork suspension frustration endures

DENISE O’SULLIVAN COMES into the mixed zone in the bowels of the Aviva Stadium smiling, but she can’t hide her individual disappointment.

The 131-cap midfield maestro was outstanding in Ireland’s 1-0 win over Poland, but she picked up a second yellow card along with the Player of the Match award, which rules her out of the penultimate game against Netherlands at her local Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“It’s frustrating that I’m missing the game, of course. It’s in Cork. It’s a massive game for the team so of course I’m really gutted,” O’Sullivan frowns.

“Look, it is what it is. It’s part of football, it happens. Take the positives, and that’s the three points tonight. I’m sure I’ll be there cheering the girls on in Cork. I trust them, I trust the staff that they’re going to go out and do everything in their power to get something in those games. Keeping my head up, it is what it is. That’s the mentality.”

The Liverpool star was booked for a first-half coming together with Nadia Krezyman, having been repeatedly targetted across this decisive double-header. Her predecessor as three-peat Player of the Match, Emily Murphy, is also suspended for the Dutch clash in June.

“Poland are very good on the counter-attack and they countered. I just had to do it, pretty much,” O’Sullivan outlines.

Carla Ward’s assessment, as she waxes lyrical about the Liverpool star in the press conference room? “I thought it was very harsh,” the Irish head coach bemoans.

“She got absolutely battered before that. They doubled-up on her because of what she did in the first game, which created a problem. So (the referee) didn’t protect Denise and then booked her. Obviously I had my opinion on that, as I do on everything.”

Ward makes clear her thoughts on world-class O’Sullivan time and time again. Today was no different.

“Sensational. She is on a different level. She has been sensational these last two games. After the first game I thought it was the best performance I’d ever seen her produce in an Ireland shirt, and she topped that tonight.

“Her and Murph will be massive misses. But we’ll have players ready and available and they will be prepared as everybody else will be.”

O’Sullivan concurs. “We have a deep squad. I think we have a lot of talent and regardless of if I’m there or not, I think the team will perform. I’m not concerned about that.”

Let’s live in the moment, so. Reflect on the crucial win which has further boosted Ireland’s 2027 World Cup dream.

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Marissa Sheva’s goal proved the difference just before half-time, but O’Sullivan almost stole the show with an outrageous effort off the crossbar. She flicked the ball over Martyna Wiankowska twice, but her sublime half-volley smashed off the woodwork.

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Denise O'Sullivan is inches from scoring one of the great goals at Aviva Stadium - what skill from the midfielder



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📱https://t.co/C558g7lqBa pic.twitter.com/tMVdeYIiPb — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 18, 2026

Further frustration not to score a Puskas contender?

She laughs, but the disappointment shines through once more.

“I’m gutted. It is what it is. I wish it went in, but I’m confident right now. You can see that in the box, I’m really enjoying this team.

“It comes from the people around me giving me that confidence and that belief – Carla, the staff, the girls. I’m really valued in here. I think when you’re really valued and believed in as a player, I think it comes through in your performances.”

Individually and collectively. “I think this team has improved a lot. Big time,” O’Sullivan continues. “Especially in our attacking play.

“You can see that we’re confident now as a team. We can always improve as well, we have to keep our foot on the gas, keeping backing each other. I think we have something special, this group. Carla has instilled a lot of belief and confidence in us.”

Denise O’Sullivan is the heartbeat of the team, as profiled by The 42 this week. In her RTÉ TV interview, she spoke about how much playing for Ireland means to her, along with inspiring the next generation.

She looked down the camera with a message: “For any young kids out there watching, if you want to play for Ireland someday, it will happen. Work hard and chase your dream.”

The Knocknaheeny native picked up here, before heading on her way from the mixed zone.

“I absolutely love playing for my country. It is all about the next generation. Years ago, when I was a kid I didn’t have these women on TV playing for their country. Now you can see it. All the young kids out there today, it is all about inspiring the next generation.”