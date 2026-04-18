Ireland secure back-to-back wins over Poland to strengthen back-to-back World Cup bid

Republic of Ireland 1

Poland 0

BACK-TO-BACK wins over Poland to significantly boost the back-to-back World Cup dream.

Ireland completed the double in front of 18,267 fans at Aviva Stadium this afternoon to all but seal third spot in this group, which crucially ensures seeding for the play-offs and avoids relegation for the next Nations League campaign.

Marissa Sheva’s fifth goal on her 24th cap just before half-time was the difference, but a routine victory came at a cost for Carla Ward’s side.

Player of the Match Denise O’Sullivan and her three-time predecessor Emily Murphy both picked up second yellow cards, meaning they are suspended for the penultimate game against France at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

But Ireland will be pleased with the professional job overseen, as focus turns to France and Netherlands’ clash later for a clearer picture of Group A2. The big hitters await again in June, Ireland having narrowly fallen to both in the opening window.

Ward made just one change from Tuesday’s 3-2 win in Gdansk, with Kyra Carusa returning from illness to start ahead of Abbie Larkin in their tried and tested 5-3-2.

Poland plumped for two personnel switches; Nadia Krezyman returning from suspension in attack, with Wiktoria Zieniewicz preferred in defence as Aleksandra Zaremba and Natalia Padilla made way.

It was Krezyman who took the first shot in anger in the fourth minute, but Courtney Brosnan comfortably claimed. Ireland had looked to start on the front foot, dominating possession early doors, but unlike midweek, Poland tried to set out their stall early.

10 minutes later, the game sparked to life. First, Barcelona goal machine Pajor whistled just wide after good work from Krezyman down the left. Then, Emily Murphy cannoned off the crossbar after Denise O’Sullivan’s pullback from the same channel. Sheva couldn’t keep the follow-up down.

Ireland's Katie McCabe with Poland's Paulina Tomasiak. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland had been prodding and probing before that, with Katie McCabe looking to find O’Sullivan with deliveries into the box. O’Sullivan couldn’t gain full control of the first, and the second had too much on it, before she tried to turn provider for Murphy to no avail.

McCabe’s dispatches continued to threaten, as the physical stakes heightened and heavy challenges went in from either side. A yellow card was inevitable, and O’Sullivan was booked for a coming together with Krezyman; a second caution this campaign meaning she’ll miss the penultimate clash against Netherlands at her local Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It was scrappy and stop-start, but Ireland were in control, with Poland relying on tame counter-attacks. Ewelina Kamczyk could only sting Brosnan’s hands from range, while Megan Connolly blazed over at the other end.

Advertisement

The game seemed to be trundling towards half-time, before Sheva broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. While her goal in Gdansk was a stunner, this was more a case of bundling home. Ireland went coast to coast, with Carusa, Murphy, Connolly and Mannion all involved, before Kinga Szemik palmed Carua’s cross into the path of Sheva, who turned in at the back post while slipping.

The Sunderland midfielder let out a primal scream and jumped into the arms of Murphy, while Ward took flight on the sideline with an air kick for good measure.

🇮🇪1-0🇵🇱

IRELAND GOAL

Marissa Sheva makes no mistake from close range and Ireland have a deserved lead



📺https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

📻https://t.co/Od8FxnL2On

📱https://t.co/C558g7lqBa pic.twitter.com/bQeGLZnoWW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 18, 2026

Her counterpart Nina Patalon turned to her bench at the break; she was happy to continue in the same vein.

While Poland looked to make their move, Brosnan held firm and more chances presented themselves for Ireland. Connolly saw a drilled effort parried away by Szemik, while the crossbar denied O’Sullivan a wonder goal.

The 131-cap midfield maestro showed all of her class by scooping the ball over Martyna Wiankowska twice and creating an opportunity on the half-volley, but she smashed off the woodwork.

🇮🇪1-0🇵🇱

Denise O'Sullivan is inches from scoring one of the great goals at Aviva Stadium - what skill from the midfielder



📺https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

📻https://t.co/Od8FxnL2On

📱https://t.co/C558g7lqBa pic.twitter.com/tMVdeYIiPb — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 18, 2026

Caitlin Hayes was next to go close soon after, but couldn’t steer her header from a corner on target.

Ireland breathed a sigh of relief in the 67th minute when Mannion appeared to have caught freshly-introduced substitute Weronika Zawistowska in the box, but referee Aleksandra Česen immediately waved play on, with no VAR in action.

The fragmented nature continued through the endgame with lengthy injury stoppages for Carusa and Brosnan – the former replaced – while Murphy joined O’Sullivan on the suspended list for a needless jersey pull.

O’Sullivan limped gingerly after a challenge but battled on, while Poland did too: Pajor really should have done better when the ball dropped to her in the box, but she shot straight at Brosnan.

The hearty Polish contingent were left frustrated by her efforts to run down the clock, and eight minutes of injury time felt like an eternity, but Ireland march onto June with the full complement of six points from this window.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin 72), Emily Murphy.

POLAND: Kinga Szemik; Aleksandra Zaremba, Paulina Dudek, Oliwia Woś, Martyna Wiankowska; Adriana Achcińska (Gabriela Grzybowska HT), Ewelina Kamczyk (Patrycja Sarapata 80), Tanja Pawollek; Paulina Tomasiak (Weronika Arasniewicz 90), Ewa Pajor, Nadia Krezyman (Weronika Zawistowska 65).

Referee: Aleksandra Česen (Slovenia).