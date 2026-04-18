'This is huge for Connacht' - Lancaster's pride after statement victory in South Africa

CONNACHT BOSS STUART Lancaster has praised the fighting spirit of his players after they claimed an historic victory over the Stormers.

The win marks the province’s first win against the South African side in Cape Town.

Despite the absence of several frontline players, Lancaster’s side scored five tries in a 33-24 victory against a Springbok-laden Stormers team.

“This is huge for Connacht,” Lancaster said afterwards.

For me personally, this win is right up there, in terms of the circumstances around the fixture, the quality of the opposition and the fact that so many of our players are at home.

“The club has done a great job in developing younger players, and we saw that today. The younger guys had no fear… they just ripped it. So it’s a huge result for the club, and a very happy changing room.”

The Stormers have been tough to beat in Cape Town since he advent of the United Rugby Championship.

While Connacht came into this contest as underdogs, Lancaster said that the group always felt that a win was possible.

Advertisement

Ben Murphy celebrates with John Devine after scoring Connacht's fourth try. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

In the end, Connacht outplayed the Stormers in the closing stages, and the intercept try by out-half Sean Naughton in the 78th minute sealed the result.

“Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] kicked that penalty at the end of the first half, but it was really tight,” said Lancaster, referring to the 10-7 scoreline at the interval.

“The rain made it difficult for both teams. We always knew the set-piece power of the Stormers would be a concern, and I’m proud of the way the young guys in our front row stood up.

“We said how important it was to get to half-time and to still be in the fight.

“I thought that if it stopped raining [which it did in the second half] and if we could string a few phases together we would get some reward.

“The intercept try [by Naughton] was a big moment. We got a bit lucky with Ben Murphy’s try before that, in terms of the bounce of the ball, but the finish was great.”

The bonus-point victory has boosted Connacht’s chances of advancing to the URC play-offs and qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.

They will now turn their attention to the next clash against the Lions in Johannesburg next Saturday.

“We’ve had a few injuries today, and we may need to bring a few players out ahead of the next game,” Lancaster said.

“We have to go to Joburg and push for a win. Then we’ve got Munster at home, a sellout, and then Edinburgh away.

“It was disappointing to lose to Montpellier [in the Challenge Cup] last week, because we wanted to compete on both fronts.

“But now it’s all about the URC, and we have a chance to secure a place in the play-offs and a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

“We have some momentum now, with players coming back, so it’s a good space to be in.”