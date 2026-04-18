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Sean Houlihan celebrates after winning the Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase aboard Kap Vert. Alamy Stock Photo
Racing

Waterford's Sean Houlihan enjoys Scottish Grand National success with Kap Vert

The training partnership of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White caused a 20-1 surprise at Ayr.
5.03pm, 18 Apr 2026

KAP VERT PROVIDED the training partnership of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White with their biggest winner since taking out a joint licence when causing a 20-1 surprise in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

Having just his fifth run over fences, the six-year-old was always travelling strongly in the hands of Dungarvan native Sean Houlihan.

While for one so inexperienced his jumping stood up to scrutiny, the same could not be said of Midlands National winner Isaac Des Obeaux who still had every chance until belting one early in the home straight and fading into fourth.

An even bigger mistake came from Git Maker almost a mile from home and while he almost parted company with Jonathan Burke he rallied to be beaten just a length and a half in second, holding off the 4-1 favourite Kim Roque in third.

Hobbs and White finished second in the Scottish Champion Hurdle earlier in the day with Captain Hugo, but with the £112,000 (€128,666) first prize to take back to Somerset this was more than handsome compensation.

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