Saturday 10 March, 2018
Clarke earns Saints bragging rights as Buckley's men depart Dalymount with three points

St Pat’s recorded their second win of the season on Friday, with Dean Clarke’s goal proving vital in a Dublin derby against Bohemians.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 9 Mar 2018, 10:07 PM
10 hours ago 2,288 Views 2 Comments
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Conan Byrne celebrates after the game.
Conan Byrne celebrates after the game.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Bohemians 0

St Patrickâ€™s Athletic 1

Dave DonnellyÂ reports from Dalymount Park

DEAN CLARKEâ€™S FIRST St Patrickâ€™s Athletic goal was enough to earn the Saints a 1-0 away victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Clarke tapped into an empty net after great work from Simon Madden, after Keith Ward had seen an early penalty for the hosts come back off the post.

There were just over five minutes on the clock when Oscar Brennan was fouled in the area by Lee Desmond and Keith Ward was presented with a chance from the spot.

Wardâ€™s penalty attempt was uncharacteristically tame, however, and he saw his shot trickle back off the post and into the arms of the grateful Barry Murphy.

Bohs continued to have more of the play but Patâ€™s created the first chance from open play as Conan Byrne crossed low for the arriving Clarke, but the winger couldnâ€™t wrap his foot around the ball.

Dean Clarke celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Ryan Brennan Dean Clarke celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Ryan Brennan. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

He made amends shortly after as he broke the deadlock following good interplay down the right between Byrne and full-back Simon Madden.

Jamie Lennonâ€™s long ball set Byrne free and he cut back for Madden, whose first cross was sliced by Ryan Brennan, but his second attempt slid under Supple for Clarke to smash home.

The home side didnâ€™t register a shot from open play until the 40th minute, and they should have levelled when Kevin Devaney floated a ball in for Corcoran, but Murphy saved the meek effort.

Pats began to twist the screw in the final quarter as Kevin Toner and Darragh Markey had goalbound headers well-saved, but one goal was enough in the end as they leapfrog the Gypsies.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender, Casey, Cornwall, Leahy; O Brennan, Buckley, Ward (Watts 71), Devaney (Kavanagh 62), Stokes; Corcoran (Manley 62).

ST PATRICKâ€™S ATHLETIC: Murphy; Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Garvan, Lennon (Markey 52), R Brennan. Byrne, Clarke (Turner 73); Fagan (Keegan 76).

Referee: Rob Hennessy

â€˜I dedicated a lot of my life to the club for the last four years so I was shocked, but things change in footballâ€™

Has the balance of power in Irish football shifted irrevocably?

Dave Donnelly
