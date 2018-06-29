This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gypsies end winless streak with hard-fought Dublin derby victory at Dalymount

Kevin Devaney’s strike saw Keith Long’s Bohemians earn an important three points against city-rivals St Pat’s.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jun 2018, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,001 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4100740
Eoghan Stokes in action against Jamie Lennon at Dalymount Park.
Image: David Fitzgerald
Eoghan Stokes in action against Jamie Lennon at Dalymount Park.
Eoghan Stokes in action against Jamie Lennon at Dalymount Park.
Image: David Fitzgerald

Bohemians 1

St Patrickâ€™s Athletic 0

Brendan Graham reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS RETURNED TO league action with a hard-fought three points thanks to a wonder goal from Kevin Devaney against St. Patrickâ€™s Athletic on Friday night.

It was a slow opening to the game with both teams trying to suss each other out and create some early chances.

It was St. Patâ€™s who settled quicker into the game and should have been in front after fifteen minutes.

A perfectly weighted ball over the top of the Gypsiesâ€™ defence left midfielder Ryan Brennan with a one-on-one chance with goalkeeper Shane Supple in a race for the ball.

Brennan secured possession and attempted to side-foot the ball into the corner of the net. But amazingly his touch was too heavy and the chance went agonisingly wide of the post in what proved to be a huge let-off for Keith Longâ€™s side.

Bohemians v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Bohemians captain Derek Pender at full-time. Source: David Fitzgerald

St Patâ€™s seemed to gain plenty of confidence with Brennanâ€™s near-miss and they began to take the game to Bohs as the first half progressed, creating chance after chance on Suppleâ€™s goal.

The Ireland international pulled off a string of fantastic fingertip saves from Jamie Lennon and Conan Byrne to keep a hard-working St Patâ€™s side goalless as the game remained at 0-0.

The hosts were really struggling to hold onto possession in the opening half, with Barry Murphy having very little to do only but enjoy the sunshine on his back in the opening half.

The first real chance that came the Gypsies way in the opening half came five minutes before the break as a wonder-strike from Devaney rocked his side into the lead.

The midfielder cut inside and unleashed a shot from distance, nestling the ball into the top corner to give a 1-0 advantage at half-time.

That opening goal for just minutes before the first half came to an end gave Bohemians an increased confidence and they showed just that in the second period, as they started very brightly.

Midfielder Dylan Watts had two very good chances to extend the lead for the home side.

Bohemians v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Thomas Byrne is tackled by Rob Cornwall. Source: David Fitzgerald

He found himself on the end of a Keith Ward corner and unleashed a powerful shot towards goal which looked like it was heading for the top corner, only for centre half Kevin Toner to get his head in the way and ease the pressure on the St Patâ€™s rearguard.

Minutes later, Watts had another great chance to give Bohs a 2-0 lead but his shot from a Devaney pass went straight at Murphy â€” this time the Saints goalkeeper saved easily.

The performance from both teams in the second half was worlds apart from the first period. Bohs grew into the game from the minute they took the lead and comfortably dealt with anything Liam Buckleyâ€™s men threw at them in the second half.

St Patâ€™s had their chances to level the game through Thomas Byrne and Ryan Brennan again, but they were only half-chances and nothing that would trouble goalkeeper Supple in the Bohs goal.

The Saints would rue the number of fantastic chances they had in the first half as the Gypsies held out for a crucial 1-0 victory to leapfrog Sligo Rovers up into 7th position and give themselves a perfect start to the second half of the campaign.

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall (Keith Ward 45), Karl Moore (Paddy Kavanagh 70), Kevin Devaney, Oscar Brennan, Ian Morris, Paddy Kirk, Dylan Watts, Eoghan Stokes

St. Patricks Athletic: Barry Murphy, Ian Bermingham, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Simon Madden , Conan Byrne, Killian Brennan (Ian Turner), Ryan Brennan, Jamie Lennon, Dean Clarke (James Doona 79), Thomas Byrne (Jake Keegan 80)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Oldham striker Duffus extends loan deal at Waterford until the end of the season

â€˜The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny ladâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
BELGIUM
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
WORLD CUP 2018
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie