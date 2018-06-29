Oldham striker Duffus extends loan deal at Waterford until the end of the season

22-year-old Duffus has been in flying form for Waterford this season.

22-year-old Duffus has been in flying form for Waterford this season.

AFTER AN IMPRESSIVE start to the season, Courtney Duffus has extended his loan deal with Waterford FC and will stay at the club until the end of the current campaign.

The former Everton man has scored 10 goals already this season and has been an integral part of the Blues’ push to secure a European finish in 2018.

Duffus moved to the RSC at the beginning of the season on loan from Oldham Athletic and will stay put for the remainder of the campaign.

“I’m really happy to have it sorted and be back at the club,” he said. “It was uncertain whether I would be back for the rest of the season but I always wanted to come back.

I wanted to finish the season and get a full season under my belt especially in a place where I’m comfortable and I’m doing well so I’m happy it’s sorted. There was a lot of speculation but my decision was to come back to Waterford.”

Following a promising first half to the season, the forward said he is eager to continue his current goalscoring form.

“The first half of the season was great with how well we’ve been doing and I really feel at home here, I enjoy working under the manager and with the rest of the players. Everyone at the club has been great and the great fans here too.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Scoring goals is the best feeling in football for a striker so as long as it keeps happening you’re going to be happy.”

Blues boss Alan Reynolds said he was happy to retain the services of Duffus for the remainder of the season.

I was hopeful we could get the deal sorted and we have. He’s been playing well so hopefully he continues as he’s a handful for defenders,” Reynolds said.

“He’s scored some important goals this season and his all-round play has been good. We’re delighted to have him here.”

The striker will be eligible for Waterford’s clash with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

The side picked up 12 wins from their opening 23 games in the first half of 2018.

Sitting in third spot, they currently hold a seven point advantage ahead of Shamrock Rovers in the race for a European finish.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!