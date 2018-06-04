This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Bournemouth star scores late equaliser as Netherlands draw with Italy

Italy looked to be heading for a friendly victory courtesy of Simone Zaza’s goal, but Nathan Ake had other ideas.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jun 2018, 10:05 PM
39 minutes ago 1,843 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4052982
Italy's Domenico Criscito fouls Netherlands' Ryan Babel
Italy's Domenico Criscito fouls Netherlands' Ryan Babel
Italy's Domenico Criscito fouls Netherlands' Ryan Babel

NATHAN AKE’S LATE goal punished a wasteful 10-man Italy as Netherlands rescued a scarcely deserved 1-1 draw in Turin on Monday.

Roberto Mancini’s side, beaten 3-1 by France on Friday, spurned a plethora of chances before Simone Zaza finally struck in a clash between two nations who will assume the unfamiliar role of distant spectators during the World Cup.

But it was Ake who had the last say following Domenico Criscito’s red card, the Bournemouth defender’s header representing Netherlands’ first goal in Italy since 1928.

With both countries looking to rebuild under new management following their respective failures to seal a spot in Russia, it appears as though Oranje boss Ronald Koeman has the more daunting task.

His men produced a largely underwhelming display, salvaged two minutes from time by a goal against numerically disadvantaged opponents.

Despite Ake’s late heroics, the result extends Netherlands’ winless run in friendlies against the Azzurri to 15 matches.

Italy – for whom Mario Balotelli started on the bench – thought they had the lead inside three minutes, but Andrea Belotti’s effort was ruled out for offside after he swept home from Giacomo Bonaventura’s set-piece assist.

The visitors struggled to find their rhythm early and even when Ryan Babel and Georginio Wijnaldum combined well to create a crossing opportunity on the left, the former’s delivery failed to threaten.

It was Mancini’s team who looked the more dangerous, though, and Jorginho’s searching pass almost set captain Lorenzo Insigne through on goal.

Source: Premium Sintesi/YouTube

The deadlock came close to being broken when Simone Verdi’s cross narrowly eluded the outstretched leg of Belotti, before goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen deflected Bryan Cristante’s cutback behind for a corner.

Belotti then missed a gilt-edged chance to underline Italy’s superiority, shooting straight at Cillessen from just 10 yards out.

There was still time for Verdi to see a shot cleared off the line as the Dutch somehow reached the break goalless.

Having been on the back foot for most of the first half, Netherlands very nearly delivered a textbook sucker-punch seven minutes after the interval.

A miscued cross from substitute Daryl Janmaat forced a back-pedalling Mattia Perin to tip the ball over his crossbar.

It seemed as though the visitors were beginning to get a foothold in the game when Memphis Depay connected with Janmaat’s cross, but the Lyon forward’s header was straight at Perin.

Italy finally forged ahead in the 67th minute, Virgil van Dijk hitting Federico Chiesa’s low cross into the sliding Zaza, sending the ball into the net.

Criscito’s mistimed challenge on Babel, which halted the Besiktas winger’s progress towards goal, saw him dismissed two minutes later.

The resulting free-kick from Depay forced a finger-tip save from Perin, who went full-length to thwart Steven Berghuis.

But he was beaten at the death, Ake rising highest to nod in Berghuis’ assist.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Quiz: How well do you remember the 2006 World Cup?>

Here are all 32 confirmed squads for the 2018 World Cup>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
Peru captain grabs two goals just days after World Cup ban for drug use is overturned
FOOTBALL
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
IRELAND
Ireland settle into Paradise as Sexton and O'Mahony prepare to step up
Ireland settle into Paradise as Sexton and O'Mahony prepare to step up
Ireland's achievements at London 7s are the latest step in a laudable rise
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
HURLING
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend
Anthony Nash: 'I don’t think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie