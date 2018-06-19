This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brazil demanding explanation from Fifa for VAR controversy against Switzerland

Following two contentious incidents in the 1-1 draw, Brazil have written to Fifa to seek clarity.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,699 Views 5 Comments
THE BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL Confederation (CBF) has sent an official letter to Fifa questioning the decision not to use VAR during their 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Brazil were left angered by Steven Zuber’s equalising goal in Rostov-On-Don, arguing that Miranda was pushed, and also believed they should have had a second-half penalty for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus by Manuel Akanji.

In a letter addressed to Fifa President Gianni Infantino, the CBF questions the ‘conduct of referee Mr Cesar Ramos and the video assistant referee Mr Paolo Valeri.

Addressing Zuber’s equaliser in the 50th minute, which proved to be decisive as Brazil failed to win their opening match at the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, a statement read: “It is evident that the Brazilian player Miranda, while on the act of defending, was clearly pushed and moved away by the goal-scorer Zuber.

“Zuber deliberately pushes Miranda on two different occasions with two hands, the second occasion being much clearer, because the bodies of both players were more distant.

“The action characterises a clear foul, which resulted in an undisputable advantage for Mr Zuber, since Mr Miranda was unable to defend and play the ball. The referee did not mark the foul and Mr Zuber scored a decisive goal.”

Arguing two ‘clear errors’ of the referee, the CBF also argued that Gabriel Jesus was fouled in the 74th minute and a penalty should have been awarded.

“Gabriel Jesus, who was controlling the ball in the Swiss penalty area with a clear opportunity to score a goal, was held, also with both hands, by Mr Akanji, who knocked him down and thus committed an evident penalty. The referee, however, did not intervene and let the action continue,” the statement added.

Brazil meet Costa Rica on Friday, before finishing their Group E fixtures against Serbia.

