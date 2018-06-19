This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 19 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City face daunting task against Polish kingpins in Champions League opener

However, a stroke of luck means the losers receive a bye to the Europa League’s third qualifying round.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 11:22 AM
2 hours ago 7,415 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4078582

Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring a late goal with teammates Cork City's Kieran Sadlier, Sean McLoughlin and Steven Beattie. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK CITY WILL venture to Poland next month when they represent Ireland in the first qualifying round of the 2018/19 Champions League.

The Leesiders, who won their first SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in 12 years last season, were drawn against Legia Warsaw this morning in Nyon, Switzerland.

City are due to have home advantage in the first leg on 10/11 July, with the return leg taking place in Warsaw on 17/18 July — although those details have yet to be finalised.

John Caulfield’s side will learn their potential second qualifying round opponents — should they progress from the first round — shortly. That draw is also due to take place today, with those ties scheduled for 24/25 July and 31 July/1 August.

City, who were unseeded in the draw, will certainly be underdogs against Legia Warsaw, but they are guaranteed at least one more round of European football this season irrespective of the outcome.

Should they be eliminated from the first qualifying round in the Champions League, the current Premier Division champions and leaders will automatically enter the third qualifying round of the Europa League thanks to the luck of the draw.

All beaten teams in the first qualifying round of the Champions League are entered into the Europa League’s second qualifying round. However, an imbalance in the number of teams involved meant that a draw took place for one club to receive a bye to the third qualifying round instead. That will be the losers of the Cork City-Legia Warsaw tie.

Legia Warszawa team Legia Warsaw took on Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium in August 2016. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Legia Warsaw have been crowned Polish champions in five of the last six seasons. They denied Dundalk a place in the group stages of the Champions League in 2016/17, as well as getting the better of St Patrick’s Athletic in the second qualifying round in 2014/15.

The club, who play at the 31,800-capacity Polish Army Stadium, currently have two players involved at the World Cup — Poland defenders Michał Pazdan and Artur Jędrzejczyk.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City will all discover their Europa League opponents when those draws take place tomorrow at midday.

Elsewhere in today’s Champions League first qualifying round draw, Scottish champions Celtic were paired with Armenian champions FC Alashkert.

The only thing Kane hasn’t done is score in August – Southgate

‘Football doesn’t give room for any of this’ – Babayaro hits out at ‘fashionista’ Eagles at World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup
'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup
'There’s a decent chance that he'll stay' - IRFU hope Schmidt will re-sign
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CORK
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final
Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot
FOOTBALL
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
IRELAND
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Beirne beams with pride after Ireland debut in front of family in Melbourne
Kilcoyne links up with Ireland in Sydney after Addison joined camp last week
HURLING
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss
Derek McGrath: 'I will give myself some time, I don’t have a story for you today on it'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie