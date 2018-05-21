This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG

Despite an impressive first season with the Ligue 1 champions, the Brazil star has been criticised by his compatriot for leaving Barcelona.

By The42 Team Monday 21 May 2018, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,512 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4025981
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).

NEYMAR MADE A mistake joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo.

The 26-year-old left Barca for PSG in a world-record move last year and has excelled in Ligue 1, but compatriot Rivaldo feels he will not be able to reach his full potential in France.

While conceding that the move has had huge financial rewards for Neymar and his family, Rivaldo has warned that if he wants to win the Ballon d’Or he needs to move.

He told Sport: “If you want to be the best in the world, PSG are strong, but they don’t have tradition in the Champions League, they’re not the strongest in Europe.

“The French league isn’t like the English, Spanish or German leagues, either.

“For that reason, I think he made a mistake, but financially it was good for him and his family.

“You have to win the Champions League, achieve something different, to win the Ballon d’Or. His team will always win the league and the cup but, like I say, it’s not the strongest championship.”

Neymar is nearing a return from a fractured foot suffered with PSG as he looks to lead Brazil in this year’s World Cup and improve on a fourth-placed finish four years ago.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Paul Pogba evasive over Manchester United future>

Coleman expresses interest in starting managerial career in the League of Ireland>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
MUNSTER
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan
Gloucester 'thrilled' to announce signing of Munster second row Grobler
'I don’t want my last Munster game to be losing to Leinster'
REAL MADRID
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie