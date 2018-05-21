This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 May, 2018
Paul Pogba evasive over Manchester United future

The £89 million France international has had a tricky second season at the club.

By AFP Monday 21 May 2018, 3:08 PM
23 minutes ago 805 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4025717
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Image: EMPICS Sport

PAUL POGBA HAS refused to rule out a move away from Manchester United, hinting at strains in his relationship with Jose Mourinho after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

The £89 million France international has had a tricky second season back at United, being left out of the side or substituted early many times.

On other occasions manager Mourinho has publicly questioned his contributions, while transfer talk refuses to die down.

Asked by French television station Canal Plus if he would remain a United player, the 25-year-old declined to give a cast-iron commitment.

“You can never be sure of anything,” he said. “But contractually, it’s sure, yes.

“I can never look far into the future. It also depends how it goes with the club, how things work out.”

Pogba also discussed his relationship with Mourinho, saying the pair did not have to have the perfect bond to work together professionally.

“There were times where I wasn’t playing, I was on the bench,” he said. “There was a lot of talk, people thought it wasn’t working out, but a coach and a player don’t have to be best friends, we don’t have to go to restaurants together.

“I had a few little problems too… football is sometimes all about the mental side. He put me on the bench and I gave my response on the pitch. I always give everything I’ve got.”

And Pogba said being handed the captain’s armband in certain matches had helped him.

“I was made captain by Mourinho, it was the first time for me with a club and that is important for me,” he said. “It also made me grow as a leader in the France team.”

Pogba has been linked with a move to hometown club Paris Saint-Germain but said such a move did not hold special appeal.

“I grew up with a father and a mother who were Marseille supporters,” he said. “Paris (PSG) was never really part of my daily life. But later on, yes why not play at the Parc des Princes? It’s a great pitch and a nice stadium.”

– © AFP 2018 

Coleman expresses interest in starting managerial career in the League of Ireland>

Nainggolan left out of Belgium’s provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up>

