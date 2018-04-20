  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rodgers 'couldn't be happier' at Celtic as Arsenal speculation mounts

Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the Arsenal job since Wenger announced his resignation earlier.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Apr 2018, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,348 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3968711

CELTIC BOSS Brendan Rodgers ‘couldn’t be happier’ managing the Scottish champions as speculation grows that he could replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Wenger announced today that, after 22 years as Arsenal manager, he would be stepping down at the end of the season, with Rodgers mooted as a candidate to take charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Rodgers emulated arguably Wenger’s greatest achievement by taking Celtic to the league title without losing a game, just as Arsenal did in 2004, and he could secure another Scottish Premiership crown this weekend.

The former Liverpool manager is content with life at Celtic Park and is happy with the impact he has made in Glasgow since his appointment in 2016.

“There’s still a lot of work for me to do and achieve on and off the pitch, but you can only do that if you’re happy, and I couldn’t be happier at this club and the support I get from the board,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s all very aligned and very clear and that allows me to work in confidence and it gives the stability to the team, the staff and everyone, and we can all move forward.

“I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better. You always hope you come into a club and can make an impact.

“What was important for us is that we could start quickly, but that’s all down to the players and their ability to learn and take on board and they’ve been absolutely fantastic.”

With Celtic again set to win the title with games to spare, Rodgers knows complacency can be a problem and is determined to ensure his players do not become afflicted by it.

“No matter how big your institution is and how great it is, you always have to guard against complacency and that’s something I always say to the players – they need to be allergic to that,” added Rodgers.

During his last stint in the Premier League, Rodgers took Liverpool to second place in 2014, but was sacked 18 months later after failing to qualify for the Champions League and he left the club in 10th place after eight games of the 2015/16 season.

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
FOOTBALL
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho: I always had respect for Wenger and I hope he doesn't retire
Mourinho: I always had respect for Wenger and I hope he doesn't retire
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie