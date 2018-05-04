LIVE: Brighton v Man United, Premier League

Brighton take on Man United, with the Red Devils hoping to consolidate their grip on second place.
Liveblog
We’re under way…
Confirmation of tonight’s teams
Here we go!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 4, 2018
6⃣ changes to the starting XI from #MUFC's victory over Arsenal... #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/MkrLbjyrNm
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for tonight's @premierleague game against @ManUtd at the Amex Stadium. #BHAMUN— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 4, 2018
2⃣ changes for the Seagulls - @DavyPropper and @GM_83 return to the starting line-up#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RtvVXaaqJU
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 8pm.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Gardaí investigating how pro-life campaign billboard van was allowed to park on Garda property
59,456 190
|
2
|
'The nurses asked how we planned to keep him cold. This wasn't something we were prepared for'
43,330 170
|
3
|
Donald Trump admits repaying $130k to his lawyer for Stormy Daniels' silence
37,395 84
|
1
|
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
539 0
|
2
|
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
191 0
|
3
|
Budget airline Norwegian rejected not one but two takeover offers from Aer Lingus's parent
161 0
|
1
|
'I'm 100% committed to Ireland... you should want to play for only one country'
46,811 10
|
2
|
As it happened: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal, Europa League semi-final
36,438 18
|
3
|
Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request and God Save The Queen will be played before tomorrow's cup final
31,029 57
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (2)