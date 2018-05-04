  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

Pascal Gross got the all-important winner for the Seagulls.

By AFP Friday 4 May 2018, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 12,237 Views 50 Comments
http://the42.ie/3996054
Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (centre left) celebrates scoring.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (centre left) celebrates scoring.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (centre left) celebrates scoring.
Image: Gareth Fuller

BRIGHTON SECURED THEIR place in the Premier League next season as Pascal Gross’s solitary goal inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Manchester United on Friday.

Just over two weeks ahead of the FA Cup final against his old club Chelsea, United manager Jose Mourinho made six changes and was punished as Brighton recorded their first win over the Red Devils since 1982.

Chants of “we are staying up” rang around a packed house at the Amex Stadium at full-time as victory moved Brighton up to 11th and more importantly eight points clear of the bottom three.

The theme tune to the World War II movie ‘The Great Escape’ also rang around the stadium as the players celebrated after an epic effort.

With third bottom Southampton and 17th-placed Swansea to meet on Tuesday, Brighton now can’t now be relegated.

By contrast, defeat means United must wait to secure second place as they remain five points clear of Liverpool with Tottenham a point further adrift.

United were without either of the injured Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez, and their firepower was missed as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford failed to make the most of rare chances to start up front.

The visitors did have the ball in the net after just four minutes when Marouanne Fellaini turned Rashford’s free-kick in from close range, but the Belgian was rightly flagged for offside.

United secured a top-four finish by beating Arsenal 2-1 last weekend, and Brighton’s more desparate need for the points shone through.

David de Gea was the only United player selected in the PFA’s Premier League’s team of the year and the Spaniard showed why he has again been his side’s outstanding performer this season with a stunning finger tip save to turn a dipping volley from Glenn Murray behind.

At the other end Lewis Dunk bravely put his head in the way of a powerfully struck effort from Rashford, but then presented possession to the English international on the edge of his own box moments later.

Rashford’s indecision in failing to pick out Martial or go for goal himself, though, summed up a frustrating night for United with Mourinho quick to show his discontent on the sidelines.

Brighton’s survival party had been put on hold by a run of seven games without a win.

Goals have been hard to come by for Chris Hughton’s men in their first season back in the top flight for 34 years.

But they got the helping hand they needed from the goal line technology system to seal another campaign in the Premier League on 57 minutes.

The dangerous Jose Izquierdo got to the by-line and when his cross was parried by De Gea, the ball crossed the line from Gross’s header by the finest of margins before being hooked clear by Marcus Rojo.

Brighton’s tails were up and they could even have added to their lead when Izquierdo fired inches wide moments later.

Victory would have virtually guaranteed United second place behind champions Manchester City.

Instead, City can now break United’s record winning margin of 18 points from the 1999/2000 season should they win their remaining three games.

Matt Ryan saved well from Rashford before Martial fizzed a shot inches over as Brighton held out despite a late United rally.

Rashford teed up substitute Jesse Lingard for one final chance to spoil Brighton’s party six minutes from time.

But against his former club, Lingard fired wide to condemn United to a seventh Premier League defeat of the season.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Arsenal’s French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup>

Did Man United miss out on Pep Guardiola?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
ARSENAL
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' â Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' – Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
Koscielny expected to miss the World Cup after being stretchered off in tears in Madrid
Old foe Costa ends Arsenal's Europa League hopes as Atleti reach final
FOOTBALL
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
Gerrard: 'Rangers job a no-brainer, I knew it was for me'
MANCHESTER UNITED
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
LIVERPOOL
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
'Chelsea the biggest game of my career... then Brighton!': Klopp downplays CL final
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie