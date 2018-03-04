'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori

DAVIDE ASTORI HAS been hailed as a “truly good person” in an emotional tribute from Gianluigi Buffon in the wake of the 31-year-old’s tragic passing.

Buffon with Astori on international duty back in 2015. Source: Getty Images

Fiorentina announced on Sunday that their club captain had passed away suddenly in his sleep.

Messages of condolence have flooded in from across the football world for a man who emerged out of the academy system at AC Milan to represent Cremonense, Cagliari and Roma before moving to Florence.

Astori also earned 14 international caps for Italy, and Azzurri legend Buffon has paid homage to one of the game’s good guys.

The Juventus goalkeeper said in a grief-stricken Instagram post: “Ciao dear Asto,

“I rarely publicly express my thoughts on a person, because I always allowed the beauty and unique nature of relationships, of reciprocal respect and affection, to avoid being used or misused by those who don’t have the decency to respect certain bonds.

“In your case, I feel the need to make an exception to the rule, because you have a young wife and family who are suffering, but above all a little girl, who deserves to know that her father was in every way A GOOD PERSON… a TRULY GOOD PERSON…

“You were the best expression of an old-fashioned world, one that people have left behind, with values like altruism, elegance, politeness and respect towards others.

“Compliments genuinely, you were one of the best sporting figures I ever came up against.

“R.I.P.

“Your crazy Gigi.”

AC Milan also paid tribute to their former player.

“A man who loved football and who grew up as footballer with us,” the club said in a message posted on Twitter. “AC Milan are shocked by the passing of Davide Astori. It is with great sadness that we offer our deepest condolences to his family and close ones and to ACF Fiorentina.”

Former Milan captain Franco Baresi said he was “speechless” at the tragedy, adding: “I saw you grow up and [was] proud of the path you were taking.”

A move to Cagliari in 2008 saw Astori make his first Serie A appearance and he remained a popular figure with the Rossoblu.

Cagliari tweeted: “With our shirt you have made your dreams come true, you scored in the national team, you were our brave captain, you made yourself loved by our people and you loved our land. Goodbye, Davide.”

Source: AFP/Getty Images

Roma, where Astori spent the 2014-15 season on loan, said: “AS Roma joins the pain of the world of football for the passing of David Astori. Shocked by the tragic news, managers, footballers and all the company’s employees [share] the pain of his family.”

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said its thoughts “are with the directors, coaches and staff who knew and respected Davide throughout Italian football, while we also offer our most profound condolences to the Astori family.”

Serie A announced shortly after confirmation of Astori’s death that all games scheduled to take place in the Italian top-flight on Sunday have been postponed.

