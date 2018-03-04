  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies suddenly aged 31

The defender had been capped 14 times by Italy.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 11:56 AM
3 hours ago 23,530 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884437
Image: Gabriele Maltinti
Image: Gabriele Maltinti

FIORENTINA HAVE CONFIRMED that club captain Davide Astori has passed away suddenly on the eve of his side’s trip to face Udinese in Serie A.

The 31-year-old centre-back had been capped 14 times by Italy and had enjoyed a professional career spanning 12 years.

Astori was in Udine with Fiorentina to prepare for Sunday’s match against Udinese when he passed away.

All of today’s Serie A fixtures have been postponed.

“Fiorentina are profoundly shaken and forced to announce that their captain Davide Astori has died,” a Fiorentina statement reads.

“For this terrible and delicate situation, and above all out of respect for his family, we appeal to the sensitivity of the media.”

The defender started his career at AC Milan, where he never played a Serie A match, before moving to Cagliari, the club where he made his big breakthrough.

He turned out 174 times for the Sardinians in a six-year spell, during which he made his national team debut.

In 2014, Astori was sent on loan to Roma than a year later made a similar transfer to Fiorentina, but with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale - Serie A Source: Gabriele Maltinti

Astori had established himself as a vital member of the squad and had turned out 27 times for the side ranked 10th in the Serie A standings this term.

In addition to the Fiorentina game, Sunday’s match between Genoa and Cagliari, one of his former clubs, was called off just before its 11.30am kick-off.

When Astori’s death was announced on the stadium video screen, many of the players warming up walked off the field.

Club press officer Arturo Mastronardi says Astori’s body was found in his room after he did not arrive for breakfast with the team on Sunday morning.

He added that an autopsy is due to be conducted and the rest of the squad will fly back to Florence, where club directors have visited Astori’s family.

“There was a deadline to show up for breakfast, at 0930,” Mastronardi told the media in Udine.

“He usually arrived first. When he didn’t turn up before the deadline, they went to check on him and, unfortunately, they found him in his room.

“The cause [of death] is not yet known. A magistrate came and they have taken him to the hospital for an autopsy. I think it will be done by the end of the day, but I don’t know the technical details.

“The last to see Davide was Marco Sportiello. The medical staff and Sportiello will be talked to. As far as I know, Astori was not under any special medical controls.

“The team will return to Florence by a charter flight at around 1500. The family has been informed by the directors: the parents by telephone, while in Florence his partner has been visited by directors who were in the city.

“We have no other news at the moment.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Maguire describes stunning return as ‘best feeling in my football career’

Klopp: I would be ‘the biggest idiot in world’ if Karius wasn’t good

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
LIVE: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
FOOTBALL
Dutch record caps holder Sneijder retires from international football
Dutch record caps holder Sneijder retires from international football
In real danger of dropping down to the third tier, Birmingham have sacked another manager
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
BOXING
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
RUGBY UNION
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Wales centre Davies provides hospital 'taxi service' in Storm Emma
Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash
CONNACHT
'Like a morgue in there': Keane laments Connacht's missed opportunities in SA
'Like a morgue in there': Keane laments Connacht's missed opportunities in SA
Kiwi centre Ahki leaving Connacht after one season to join Toulouse
Dillane starts for Connacht against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie