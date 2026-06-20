Undav's 94th-minute winner sends Germany through to knockout rounds

Germany 2

Côte d’Ivoire 1

DENIZ UNDAV CAME off the bench to score a second-half brace – including a 94th-minute winner – as Germany came from behind to beat Côte d’Ivoire and seal their progress to the World Cup knockout rounds.

Full Time: 🇩🇪 2-1 🇨🇮



Undav again for Germany, and his late strike gives them all three points and the top spot in the group.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/Q3biMhnjpw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 20, 2026

Julian Nagelsmann’s team had inflicted a six-goal thrashing on Curacao in their opening game of the tournament, but faced defeat at Toronto Stadium after Franck Kessie scored in the 30th minute.

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Ivory Coast were full value for their advantage, but Nagelsmann’s mid-game tweaks turned the tide in the favour of Germany after substitutes Nadiem Amiri and Undav combined for a 68th-minute leveller before the latter struck deep into stoppage time to claim the points.

Germany scored seven times in their World Cup opener and set about with the same intent in Toronto after Kai Havertz hooked over immediately after kick-off.

Arsenal forward Havertz was thwarted by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana soon after before Nico Schlotterbeck required treatment.

With Schlotterbeck able to continue, Germany continued to press and after Jamal Musiala fired wide, Aleksandar Pavlovic had the ball in the net midway through the first half, but it was ruled out for a foul on Fofana.