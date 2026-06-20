Montpellier set sights on domestic/European double after booking Top 14 final place

Montpellier 25

Stade Français 15

ARGENTINA OUT-HALF Domingo Miotti kicked 17 points as Montpellier held on to beat Stade Francais 25-15 to reach the French Top 14 final.

Miotti also provided the assist for his side’s only try, from Australia full-back Tom Banks, to send the 2022 champions to next Saturday’s decider against holders Toulouse, who hammered Racing 92 71-17 on Friday.

Former New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Fiji winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa crossed for the ill-disciplined Parisians, who missed out on reaching their first Top 14 final since winning their 14th crown in 2015.

Although they led 15-10 after a quarter of an hour, they then paid for their high penalty count as Miotti kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Stade Francais were denied the chance to bring themselves level in the final quarter after the video referee deemed England winger Joe Marchant had failed to ground the ball after a long-range break.

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Miotti returned for Montpellier for the first time since May’s Challenge Cup final success following a thigh issue to feature behind a monster pack including in-form ex-England number eight Billy Vunipola, who had been key to them finishing second in the regular-season table.

Stade Francais were at full-strength with the influential 35-year-old Kerr-Barlow starting.

Miotti opened the scoring after just two minutes before Louis Carbonel responded with a penalty kick of his own.

The match burst into life by the 10-minute mark as Wallaby Banks crossed after a delicate assist from Puma Miotti.

Montpellier will face Toulouse in the Top 14 final. Philippe Lecoeur / FEP/Icon Spor/Alamy Stock Photo Philippe Lecoeur / FEP/Icon Spor/Alamy Stock Photo / FEP/Icon Spor/Alamy Stock Photo

They remained in the lead at the break with a 16-15 advantage as Miotti slotted two further penalties after Kerr-Barlow and Dakuwaqa, sporting a club-coloured bright pink and blue haircut, crossed for the Parisians.

Those tries underlined Stade Francais’s clinical attacking threat — they finished the regular season with the second most points scored in the league, behind Toulouse.

Stade Francais ended the half a man down with Samoa prop Paul Alo-Emile in the sin bin for a dangerous clear-out on 33-year-old Vunipola, who was superb with ball in hand throughout.

After the break, Montpellier turned the screw with their conservative forward-based gameplan as Miotti added a fourth and fifth penalty to make it 22-15 with 28 minutes to play, before he was replaced by Leo Coly.

In a tense final quarter at the humid Stade Velodrome, Marchant had his try turned down after a break from inside the Stade Francais half before Coly sealed a place in next week’s showdown in Paris with a 72nd-minute penalty after a dominant Montpellier scrum.

– © AFP 2026